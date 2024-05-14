|
14.05.2024 07:00:26
EQS-News: Nordex Group starts the year with solid sales growth and an EBITDA margin of 3.3%; Full year guidance confirmed
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Nordex Group starts the year with solid sales growth and an EBITDA margin of 3.3%; Full year guidance confirmed
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter amounted to EUR 52.1 million (Q1/2023: minus EUR 114.9 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 3.3 percent (Q1/2023: minus 9.4 percent).
Production output in turbine assembly was 199 turbines (Q1/2023: 217 units) with a nominal output of 1,171 MW (Q1/2023: 1,078 MW). The Company produced 313 rotor blades (Q1/2023: 233 units) with external suppliers manufacturing an additional 726 rotor blades (Q1/2023: 888 rotor blades).
Order intake (excluding the Service segment) grew to EUR 1,765 million (Q1/2023: EUR 917 million), with total nominal output increasing to 2,086 MW (Q1/2023: 1,021 MW). This order volume was entirely attributable to eleven countries, with Germany, South Africa and Lithuania as the largest individual markets. The order book in the Projects segment grew to EUR 7.3 billion by the end of the quarter (Q1/2023: EUR 6.5 billion). The order book in the Service segment increased by 13.6 percent, from EUR 3.4 billion to EUR 3.8 billion. The total order book for both segments thus came to EUR 11.1 billion (Q1/2023: EUR 9.9 billion).
Key financial figures at a glance
Overall, we have made a strong start on our path towards improving our margins and achieving more stable results. We have executed projects with higher profitability and found a stable cost environment, meaning that we have significantly improved our performance compared to the previous year. After several years of high volatility and fluctuations, we now expect a more stable earnings and margin trend over the course of the year,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 is now available for download on the Nordex Group's website in the Investor Relations section under "Publications" (ir.nordex-online.com).
|
1901829 14.05.2024 CET/CEST
