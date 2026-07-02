Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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02.07.2026 11:00:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group to deliver 20 MW wind farm for Continental tire plant in Korbach, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group to deliver 20 MW wind farm for Continental tire plant in Korbach, Germany

02.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Nordex receives order to install three latest-generation turbines
  • Continental further expands its direct supply of renewable electricity

Hamburg, 2 July 2026. End of June, the Nordex Group received a new order from Germany: For the Twistenberg wind farm in northern Hesse, Nordex will supply and install three N175/6.X wind turbines. The 20-MW wind farm will generate approximately 55 GWh of renewable electricity annually and, together with existing photovoltaic systems, will cover about two-thirds of the electricity needs of the Continental tire plant in Korbach. The contract also includes turbines. a 20-year full-service contract, ensuring the long-term efficient operation of the turbines.

A special feature of the project is the planned direct supply of the electricity generated to a major industrial off-taker: the wind farm will be operated and owned by tire manufacturer Continental. In future, the wind power is expected to cover part of the electricity demand of Continental’s plant in Korbach, around eight kilometers away – an important employer in the region.

With this project, Continental is further expanding its direct supply of renewable electricity. At the same time, regional power generation contributes to greater planning certainty in the energy supply of the site.

The Twistenberg project was developed by Verbands-Energie-Werk Gesellschaft für Erneuerbare Energien (VEW), a subsidiary of Energie Waldeck-Frankenberg GmbH (EWF). EWF is a regional energy supplier with municipal roots in Hesse. Through the close cooperation between industry, municipal energy utilities and regional project development, this project is becoming a flagship example of the energy transition for industrial SMEs and large companies alike.

The Twistenberg wind farm is being built in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district, in the typical low mountain range landscape of northern Hesse. With an average wind speed of 6.9 m/s, the site is ideally suited to the N175/6.X turbine, which was specifically developed for low to medium wind conditions.

“Especially in low mountain regions, our N175/6.X demonstrates its strength with high hub heights of 179 metres: high yields combined with efficient turbine operation. In combination with direct industrial power use, this creates an overall concept that is compelling both economically and in terms of climate policy,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

Civil engineering work is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for approximately a year and a half later.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


02.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2358014

 
End of News EQS News Service

2358014  02.07.2026 CET/CEST

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