Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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09.11.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group to enter Albania with 84 MW order from Verbund

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group to enter Albania with 84 MW order from Verbund

09.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 9 November 2026. The Nordex Group is entering the Albanian market for the first time. The company has received an order from Austrian energy company VERBUND for the supply and installation of twelve N163/6.X wind turbines for an 84 MW wind farm, project Spille, in Albania. The contract also includes a 15-year Premium Service agreement.

This project represents the first wind energy development in Albania. VERBUND was awarded the contract following an international tender, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition.

Dietmar Reiner, Managing Director VERBUND Green Power: “The project Spille, Albania's first wind farm, marks a significant milestone in Albania´s energy transition and represents an important step forward for our growth strategy. Nordex's expertise and commitment give us full confidence in this project, and our long-term partnership is founded on shared values and a shared vision for the future. Starting this journey together makes the project even more valuable to us."

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: “Entering a new market is always an important milestone for us, and we are very pleased to take this step in Albania together with VERBUND. The Spille project demonstrates the growing opportunities for wind energy in the country. With our N163/6.X technology and our long-term service offering, we look forward to contributing to the further diversification of Albania’s renewable energy mix.”

The Spille wind farm will be built around 50 kilometres south of the port city of Durrës. Nordex will supply the N163/6.X turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 113 metres. Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for spring 2028.

The Spille contract builds on the cooperation between Nordex and VERBUND Green Power. In January 2026, the companies signed a multi-year framework agreement covering the potential supply of up to 700 MW of wind turbines for projects in six European markets, with Albania among the countries identified.

Albania’s electricity system has traditionally been strongly based on hydropower, while the country is seeking to further diversify its renewable generation mix through technologies including wind and solar power.

About VERBUND
VERBUND is Austria’s leading energy company and one of the largest producers of hydroelectricity in Europe. The Group generates around 95 % of its electricity from renewable energy, primarily from hydropower. VERBUND trades electricity in 12 countries and generated around € 1,489 m group result and € 2,737m in EBITDA in 2025 with approximately 4,400 employees. With its subsidiaries and partners, VERBUND is active in the generation of electricity, transmission and in international trading and sales. VERBUND has been quoted on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1988 with 51% of the share capital being held by the Republic of Austria. Further information: www.verbund.com

 About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2430180

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430180  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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