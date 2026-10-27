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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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27.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group to supply DenkerWulf with turbines for a 51 MW wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group to supply DenkerWulf with turbines for a 51 MW wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

27.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 27 October 2026. The Nordex Group and DenkerWulf are continuing their collaboration in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, with a new wind energy project. For the Bredenbek wind farm, DenkerWulf has ordered nine N149/5.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 51.3 MW from the Nordex Group. Installation is scheduled to begin in autumn 2027, with commissioning of the first turbine planned for December 2027. The order also includes the Premium Service for the turbines for a period of 20 years.

The Bredenbek wind farm is being built in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district. The nine N149/5.X turbines will each be installed with a capacity of 5.7 MW and a hub height of 105 metres.

Bredenbek is another joint project for DenkerWulf and Nordex. As recently as the end of 2025, Nordex received orders from DenkerWulf totalling more than 122 MW for three wind farms, also located in Schleswig-Holstein.

“Every wind farm is preceded by an intensive planning and development phase. We are therefore all the more pleased that, with Bredenbek, we are now taking the next step towards implementation. With Nordex, we have a partner at our side with whom we have already successfully completed numerous projects. We aim to build on this track record in Bredenbek,” says Jann Peter Freese-Harelik, Project Manager at DenkerWulf.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: “Every additional kilowatt-hour of wind-generated electricity strengthens our energy sovereignty and reduces our dependence on imported energy sources. Together with DenkerWulf, Bredenbek addresses precisely this objective: with high-performance technology, a long-standing partnership and a clear focus on further expanding wind energy in Germany. We would like to thank DenkerWulf for once again placing its trust in us and for our close and collaborative partnership.”

About DenkerWulf
DenkerWulf is one of Germany’s leading wind farm developers, with its first projects dating back to 1991. Drawing on experience from more than 970 wind turbines installed in ten federal states in Germany and over 2,25 GW of installed capacity, around 300 employees across seven locations develop viable solutions for onshore wind energy. Our range of services covers every aspect of a wind energy project, from the development of complete wind farms and the repowering of existing turbines to technical and commercial wind farm management and project development. When marketing wind-generated electricity, we look beyond the power exchange. We are also advancing the energy transition in the fields of photovoltaics and battery storage through integrated concepts and innovative solutions.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
EQS News ID: 2422148

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422148  27.10.2026 CET/CEST

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