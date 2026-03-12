Nordex Aktie

Nordex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex Group to supply turbines for 49 MW community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group to supply turbines for 49 MW community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

12.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 12 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order totaling 49 MW for a new community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. As part of the Heek-Strönfeld project for Bürgerwind Heek-Strönfeld GmbH & Co. KG, Nordex will deliver seven N175/6.X wind turbines with a hub height of 179 meters. The order also includes a Premium Service for 25 years, ensuring the long-term reliable operation of the turbines.

The installation of the wind turbines is planned for the second quarter of 2027. The commissioning of the community wind farm is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

The project is located in the Borken district in Münsterland and is in close proximity to the Nordex service point in Steinfurt, enabling short response times and efficient technical support.

The community wind farm will further advance the regional energy transition. The project highlights the growing importance of community energy models for the expansion of onshore wind energy in Germany: In addition to landowners and local residents, the municipality of Heek, the church congregation, and the local energy cooperative Ahaus-Heek-Legden eG - representing more than 1,300 citizens - are also involved in the project. Further interested parties can still participate in the initiative until it is commissioned next year.

“The community project in Heek demonstrates what is possible when all stakeholders join forces: It reduces dependence on fossil energy imports, creates regional added value, and produces renewable electricity not only sustainably, but also cost-effectively and resiliently during crises,” says Christoph Wischemann, one of the managing directors of Bürgerwind Heek-Strönfeld GmbH & Co. KG.

“With the Heek-Strönfeld project, we are once again implementing a wind farm with our N175/6.X at a hub height of 179 meters. This confirms the high economic attractiveness of this turbine. The first order from Bürgerwind Heek-Strönfeld demonstrates the trust a new customer has in the performance and reliability of our Nordex turbines,” says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com


12.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289654

 
End of News EQS News Service

2289654  12.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AG

mehr Analysen
11.03.26 Nordex Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.03.26 Nordex Market-Perform Bernstein Research
27.02.26 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.02.26 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.26 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 43,70 -0,41% Nordex AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen