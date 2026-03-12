EQS-News: Nordex Group to supply turbines for 49 MW community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Nordex Aktie
Hamburg, 12 March 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order totaling 49 MW for a new community wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. As part of the Heek-Strönfeld project for Bürgerwind Heek-Strönfeld GmbH & Co. KG, Nordex will deliver seven N175/6.X wind turbines with a hub height of 179 meters. The order also includes a Premium Service for 25 years, ensuring the long-term reliable operation of the turbines.
The installation of the wind turbines is planned for the second quarter of 2027. The commissioning of the community wind farm is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.
The project is located in the Borken district in Münsterland and is in close proximity to the Nordex service point in Steinfurt, enabling short response times and efficient technical support.
The community wind farm will further advance the regional energy transition. The project highlights the growing importance of community energy models for the expansion of onshore wind energy in Germany: In addition to landowners and local residents, the municipality of Heek, the church congregation, and the local energy cooperative Ahaus-Heek-Legden eG - representing more than 1,300 citizens - are also involved in the project. Further interested parties can still participate in the initiative until it is commissioned next year.
“The community project in Heek demonstrates what is possible when all stakeholders join forces: It reduces dependence on fossil energy imports, creates regional added value, and produces renewable electricity not only sustainably, but also cost-effectively and resiliently during crises,” says Christoph Wischemann, one of the managing directors of Bürgerwind Heek-Strönfeld GmbH & Co. KG.
“With the Heek-Strönfeld project, we are once again implementing a wind farm with our N175/6.X at a hub height of 179 meters. This confirms the high economic attractiveness of this turbine. The first order from Bürgerwind Heek-Strönfeld demonstrates the trust a new customer has in the performance and reliability of our Nordex turbines,” says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
