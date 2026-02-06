EQS-News: Nordex Group wins multiple European contracts totaling 220 MW in January 2026

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Hamburg, 6 February 2026. In January 2026, the Nordex Group recorded new orders from several European countries with a total capacity of 220 MW. The new orders further strengthen Nordex’s position as a leading supplier of wind turbines across the continent.

In UK Nordex obtained an order for the supply and installation of 14 N163/6.X turbines totalling more than 90 MW. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

In Türkiye, the Nordex Group received orders for different turbine types for new projects as well as for several wind farm extensions, amounting to a total of 78 MW. One project includes for the first time N175/6.X turbines.

In the course of 2027, a new wind farm in Lithuania will be equipped with seven N175/6.X turbines in the cold climate version with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System (AIS), providing a total of 47.6 MW. The project is expected to be completed by 2028.

All contracts include multi-year service and maintenance agreements, ensuring the long-term reliability and optimal performance of the turbines.

With these orders, the Nordex Group is expanding its footprint in key markets in Europe, supporting the transition to renewable energy with advanced onshore wind technology.

The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

