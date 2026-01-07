Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
07.01.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex obtains orders for 414 MW in France, Belgium and Portugal
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 7 January 2026. At the end of the year 2025, the Nordex Group secured further significant orders for 15 wind energy projects in France, Belgium and Portugal. These projects represent with 78 turbines a total capacity of more than 414 MW. Every contract comes with a multi-year service and maintenance arrangement for ongoing reliability and optimal performance of the turbines over the long term.
Turbine deliveries are all scheduled for 2027, featuring Nordex models such as the N117/3600, N131/3600, N149/5.X, N163/5.X, N163/6.X and N175/6.X, on hub heights between 76 and 134 meters for a maximum yield.
With these orders, Nordex strengthens its position as one of the leading suppliers of wind turbines in French speaking Europe and Portugal.
The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2255342
