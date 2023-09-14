EQS-News: Nordex SE: BayWa r.e. awards Nordex Group order for 141 MW in Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Hamburg, 14 September 2023. The Nordex Group has obtained an order from BayWa r.e. to supply and install 24 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in Spain. The order also includes a 25-year Premium Service contract for maintenance of the turbines.

The Cluster Rueda Sur wind farm will be installed near Zaragoza in the autonomous region of Aragón in the north of Spain. The park is being developed by BayWa r.e. together with the Spanish company CEAR. The Nordex Group will install the turbines with 5.9 MW installed capacity on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres as of summer 2024. Commissioning is scheduled for spring 2025.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We would like to thank BayWa r.e. for their trust in our technology and that, after recently winning projects in Scotland and France, we can now continue to advance the energy transition in Spain with BayWa r.e. as well."

Francisco Cejudo, Nordex Sales Director for Spain, adds: "To date, the Nordex Group has sold turbines with a capacity of more than 3.8 GW on the Spanish market. Of these, 3.18 GW are in operation, the rest are under construction. With a share of 45 percent, we led the sales market in Spain last year. Against this background, the order placed by BayWa r.e. now spurs us on all the more."

Steve Packwood, Regional Director Wind Projects EMEA at BayWa r.e.: We are excited to carry out this milestone project together with our long-term partner Nordex in one of the key markets for the energy transition in Europe. Large-scale wind farms like Rueda Sur play such an essential role for achieving vital climate targets and are important drivers when it comes to reinforce rural development, sustainable transformation and job creation in the country.

BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.)

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon compensated, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a 27,1 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.

The Nordex Group a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

