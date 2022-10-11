|
11.10.2022 07:30:08
EQS-News: Nordex SE: In September the Nordex Group received an order for up to 137 MW wind farm in Poland
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 11 October 2022. At the end of September, a subsidiary of Ignitis Group, Lithuania's state energy holding company, commissioned the Nordex Group to supply 37 N117/3600 turbines for the Silesia 2 wind farm in Poland, with an option to extend the order by one additional turbine. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering fifteen years with an option to extend the period by additional five years.
The Nordex Group is to install the turbines on 134-metre tubular steel towers. Delivery and installation work near to the city of Opole in the south-west of the country are due to start in summer 2023.
The Silesia 2 wind farm is in the vicinity of the 50 MW Silesia 1 wind farm, which Ignitis Group had also commissioned from the Nordex Group at the end of 2021 with N117/3600 turbines.
After completion, the Silesia 2 wind farm will be the largest wind farm in Poland to date with turbines from the Nordex Group. With this order Nordex has so far received orders totalling 340 MW from the Ignitis Group for wind farms in Poland and Lithuania.
