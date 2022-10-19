EQS-News: Nordex SE: Landwind Group places 82 MW order in Germany with Nordex Group

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Landwind Group places 82 MW order in Germany with Nordex Group



19.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 19 October 2022. The Nordex Group has received an order for 81.6 MW from the Landwind Group. The Nordex Group is to supply 12 N163/6.X turbines to be distributed among four wind farm sections in eastern Lower Saxony, Germany. The order also includes Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

Under the project name Gevensleben - named after the main office of the Landwind Group in Lower Saxony - the wind farms are to be built in the districts of Helmstedt and Wolfenbüttel. The turbines in the 6 MW class on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 metres are scheduled to start operation as of winter 2023. Subsequently the turbines will produce some 180 million kilowatt hours of green electricity, saving up to 128,000 tons of CO 2 annually.

"Now we are finally able to make this long-planned project a reality and make a further contribution to the energy transition. As these powerful turbines are ideally suited to this site, we will be in a position to quintuple energy production here. This brings many advantages to our region, which will be reflected in an increase in jobs, trade taxes and the involvement of the public," says Alexander Heidebroek, CEO of the Landwind Group.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, is pleased to note this further display of confidence in Nordex technology by the Landwind Group: "We are proud to be able once again to work together with the Landwind Group and to once more demonstrate the reliability of our technology. With an installed capacity of 6.8 MW, the N163/6.X currently numbers among our most powerful turbines. This enables us to offer our long-standing partner solutions that are tailor-made for the specific requirements of each project and at the same time significantly advance Germany's energy transition."

About the Landwind Group

With more than 800 employees, the Landwind Group plans, builds and manages onshore wind energy projects throughout Germany. The company's headquarters are located in Gevensleben in the district of Helmstedt. The wind turbines managed by the Landwind Group produce around 600 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually. The power utility LandStrom, which belongs to the Group, offers various services for operators of renewable energy systems in addition to 100 percent renewable energy and climate-neutral gas.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com