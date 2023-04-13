13.04.2023 07:30:07

EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.0 GW in the first quarter of 2023

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.0 GW in the first quarter of 2023

13.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.0 GW in the first quarter of 2023

 

 

Hamburg, 13 April 2023. The Nordex Group recorded an order intake of 177 turbines with a total capacity of 1,021 MW in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1/2022: 1,165 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was at EUR 0.90 million/MW and thus significantly higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1/2022: EUR 0.78 million/MW).

 

The Nordex Group received orders from eight countries which are all located in Europe. The largest individual markets were Estonia, Germany and Lithuania.

 

"In the first quarter of the year, we received a solid order intake in our core European market, meeting good demand especially in the Baltic States. I am very pleased about this, as it shows that our turbines can contribute to clean energy generation in different geographical areas," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

 

 

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

 

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

 

Nordex SE
Tobias Vossberg
Phone: +49 (0) 173 457 3633
tvossberg@nordex-online.com


13.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606287

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606287  13.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606287&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen

13.04.23 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.04.23 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.04.23 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.03.23 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.03.23 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 11,44 0,00% Nordex AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend freundlich --ATX schließt minimal im Minus -- DAX nach volatilem Handel höher
Die Börsen in Fernost legen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt kamen am Donnerstag nicht vom Fleck.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen