13.04.2023 07:30:07
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.0 GW in the first quarter of 2023
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.0 GW in the first quarter of 2023
Hamburg, 13 April 2023. The Nordex Group recorded an order intake of 177 turbines with a total capacity of 1,021 MW in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1/2022: 1,165 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was at EUR 0.90 million/MW and thus significantly higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1/2022: EUR 0.78 million/MW).
The Nordex Group received orders from eight countries which are all located in Europe. The largest individual markets were Estonia, Germany and Lithuania.
"In the first quarter of the year, we received a solid order intake in our core European market, meeting good demand especially in the Baltic States. I am very pleased about this, as it shows that our turbines can contribute to clean energy generation in different geographical areas," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
