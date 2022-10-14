EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2022

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2022



Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2022

Hamburg, October 14, 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Nordex Group received orders for 227 wind turbines with a total rated output of 1,441 megawatts (MW), compared to 389 wind turbines with 1,829 MW in the third quarter of the previous year. Thereby, the average selling price (ASP) in euros per megawatt of output increased significantly to EUR 0.90 million/MW (Q3/2021: EUR 0.69 million/MW). Overall, the Nordex Group generated order intake (excluding service business) of 4,424 MW in the first nine months (9M/2021: 4,610 MW) and thus was in the range of the previous year.

Nordex received orders from eleven countries. The largest individual markets include Brazil, Germany, Finland, Poland and Spain.

"We recorded a solid order intake in the third quarter and this in a challenging environment. In this context, demand for our products, especially, our turbine type N163/5.X, has proven quite robust in our established markets in Europe and Latin America despite increasing turbine prices", says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group in profile

The Group has installed over 41 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of approximately EUR 5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs over 9,000 people. The manufacturing network includes plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. The product range focuses on onshore turbines primarily in the 4- to 6.X-MW class, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited expansion areas and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telefon: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Telefon: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029

fzander@nordex-online.com