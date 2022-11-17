Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
17.11.2022 07:30:15

EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Poland

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Poland

Hamburg, 17 November 2022. The Nordex Group has received an order from Poland for the supply and installation of ten turbines. The customer is Wind Farm Lada Sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of RE Alloys Sp z o.o.. The order also includes the Premium Service for the N131/3600 turbines covering a period of 15 years.

The 35 MW Dzwola wind farm is being built near the city of Zamo in the province of Lublin in the south-east of Poland. Delivery and installation work is due to start in autumn 2023 and the turbines are due to start operation at the beginning of 2024. 

Dzwola is the first wind farm to be operated by RE Alloys Sp z o.o., a leading manufacturer of ferrosilicon and silicon-based alloys.

The transaction is part of a wider program that will ensure that RE Alloys' energy needs are fully covered from the company's own renewable sources. This program will serve the environment as RE Alloys, being the third largest producer of ferrosilicon in Europe, uses more energy than the city of Katowice, says Miroslaw Wilczek, CEO of RE Alloys. And adds: Moreover, it will stabilize good jobs in the mining community, where they are particularly needed, as well as the municipality's income necessary to provide high-quality public services.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "For Nordex, this order is once again confirmation of our good technology, which has been tried and tested for years. We are pleased to start working with RE Alloys for their first wind farm."

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

