EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Lithuania for just under 63 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives further order from Lithuania for just under 63 MW



27.04.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 27. April 2023. The Nordex Group has again received an order from Lithuania. The Nordex Group will supply eleven N163/5.X turbines for the 62.7 MW "Jurbarkas II" wind farm for the Lithuanian project developer, Green Genius. The order also includes a premium Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 25 years.

The wind farm will be built near the town of Jurbarkas in an agricultural region in the southwest of the country, around 50 kilometers from the Baltic Sea. It is characterized by average wind speeds of more than 7 m/s, which makes the Delta4000 series turbines, which will sit on 159-meter towers, the perfect choice for the project.

Delivery and installation of the turbines will take place in 2024, and Green Genius will operate the eleven Nordex turbines which will have a capacity of 5.7 MW.

When entering the Lithuanian market in 2015, the Nordex Group installed the "Jurbarkas" wind farm with eight N117/3000 turbines in the same region. At that time, Nordex set up a Service Point near the wind farm from which the turbines of "Jurbarkas II" will also be serviced following their commissioning.

About Green Genius

Green Genius is part of the Lithuanian Modus Group, which was founded in 1993 and operates in 11 European markets. The group's core activities include four areas: Renewable Energy, Mobility Services, the Automotive Business, and Investment Fund Management.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:

Nordex SE

Antje Eckert

Telefon: +49 (0)174 6833 920

aeckert@nordex-online.com