14.03.2023 07:30:07
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from e-wikom in Germany
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 14 March 2023. The Nordex Group has received an order from a project company managed by e-wikom GmbH for the supply and installation of nine turbines with a total of 50.4 MW for the Ostprignitz wind farm in Brandenburg, Germany. Service and maintenance of the turbines for 20 years is also included in the order.
At the beginning of 2024 the Nordex Group is to supply eight N149/5.X turbines as well as one N133/4800 turbine, all of them with a hub height of 164 metres. The turbines in the Ostprignitz wind farm will be installed in a row parallel to the Berlin-Hamburg A24 motorway, near to the Wittstock Dosse interchange. Apart from a shadow flicker module and a bat module, the turbines will also be equipped with the Nordex IDD Blade option to detect ice on the rotor blades.
"After an intensive development period in the currently very dynamic market environment, we are very pleased to be able to build another large wind farm in Brandenburg with Nordex and to continue the successful cooperation between our companies," comments Managing Director Denis Kühn.
"Our thanks go to e-wikom for their repeated trust placed in us. Thanks in part to this project, the expansion of wind energy in Germany is gradually gaining more momentum. With the Wind-to-Land Act, which came into force on 1 February 2023, we and our customers now hope that it will advance the expansion of wind energy in Germany much faster than before," says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.
Following commissioning at the end of 2024 the turbines are expected to feed more than 127 GWh of clean energy into the grid annually, sufficient to cover the electricity requirements of some 32,000 four-person households.
About e-wikom
As a subsidiary of a medium-sized utility, e-wikom GmbH, Berlin, combines a tradition of more than 100 years with renewable energy generation and supply through regional, decentralized energy systems. The group of companies covers the entire value chain from development and financing to the construction and long-term operation of renewable energy plants from a single source.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion in 2022. The Company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|09.03.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
