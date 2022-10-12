EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 95 MW in Spain

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 07:30:08

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 95 MW in Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 95 MW in Spain

12.10.2022
Hamburg, 12 October 2022. End of September, the Nordex Group obtained an order to supply and install 16 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series. The order also includes a five-year Premium Service contract for maintenance of the turbines with the option to extend by a further 10 years.

The wind farm with a total of 94.4 MW will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 108 metres in the north of Spain in the autonomous region of Aragón in summer 2024. Nordex will manufacture the main components at its plants in Spain. The Group is currently installing two further wind farms with a total of 160 MW in the vicinity of that wind farm.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: Especially in Aragón we were very successful this year with our 5 MW turbines N155/5.X and N163/5.X. With these projects, our Delta4000 turbines are taking a further step forward in the decarbonization of the energy supply and the independence of fossil fuels in Spain."

The name of the customer and of the project are undisclosed.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and in 2021, generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The companys joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

