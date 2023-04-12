EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for almost 62 MW from RWE in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for almost 62 MW from RWE in Germany



12 April 2023

Hamburg, 12 April 2023. End of March, the Nordex Group received an order from RWE to supply and install eleven turbines from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Lower Saxony, Germany, totalling 61.8 MW.

Seven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4800 machine are to be supplied for the 44.7-MW Lesse wind farm. The Barbecke wind farm with 17.1 MW will be fitted with three N149/5.X turbines.

RWE had been awarded contracts for both projects in auctions for onshore wind on 1 February 2023.

Both wind farms in the districts of Peine and Salzgitter are repowering projects in which a total of 17 older turbine models are being replaced by eleven much more powerful machines. Overall, this will make it possible to double the previous output of the wind farms from 30.6 MW to 61.8 MW while reducing the number of turbines.

We are pleased to be able to support RWE in the future with our technology in the Lesse and Barbecke wind farms as they move forward to produce more electricity from renewable energy," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. And he adds: "In the case of repowering, less is more. Thanks to efficient modern turbine technology, the electricity generated by older wind farms can be increased significantly using a smaller number of turbines. In 2022 in Germany 246 turbines with 266 MW were taken down and replaced by 103 turbines with 423 MW. Repowering for onshore wind power will be increasingly important in Germany in future. Almost 6,000 older turbines have been in operation for more than 20 years."

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion in 2022. The Company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

