EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from SSE Renewables for more than 100 MW in Ireland

Hamburg, 11 January 2023. End of 2022, SSE Renewables, the leading developer and operator of renewable energy in the UK and Ireland, commissioned the Nordex Group to supply 29 N117/3600 turbines for the "Yellow River" wind farm in Ireland. The contract also includes service for the turbines post commissioning.

The Nordex Group will install the turbines for the "Yellow River wind farm on tubular steel towers with overall tip heights at 156 and 166 metres. Delivery and installation work near to the village of Rhode in County Offaly are due to start at the end of 2023.

It is the intention of the Nordex Group, where possible, to work with and use local contractors, suppliers and businesses for as many parts of the Yellow River wind farm installation and operational phases. This comprises among others cranes for the installation and crane Support for service and maintenance, electrical contractors for finishing works and suppliers for tooling.

SSE Renewables Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director, Heather Donald said: With civil engineering works well underway, the announcement today signifies another important step towards the development of our Yellow River wind farm project. We welcome Nordexs commitment to the local supply chain wherever possible and look forward supporting their work towards the arrival of turbines later this year.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group:We are proud that SSE Renewables has opted for Nordex turbines for their Yellow River project. This is our first joint project, and we would like to thank SSE for their trust and support. We are excited about what the future holds and how we can further strengthen this excellent relationship."

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

