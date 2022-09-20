EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from wpd for 31.5 MW in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from wpd for 31.5 MW in Germany



20.09.2022

Hamburg, 20 September 2022. The Nordex Group has received an order for 31.5 MW in Germany from its regular customer wpd. The Nordex Group is supplying seven N149/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series for the "Kantow" wind farm. The order also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.

The 31.5 MW "Kantow" wind farm is being built in Brandenburg, about 90 kilometers north-west of Berlin. The turbines with a rated output of 4.5 MW will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 meters in summer 2023. wpd onshore GmbH & Co. KG from Bremen was awarded the contract for the "Kantow" project in spring 2022 as part of the tender round of the Federal Network Agency "Onshore Wind Energy".

About wpd

wpd develops and operates onshore wind farms and solar parks. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bremen, the German company is active in 28 countries worldwide and has realized wind energy projects with around 2,550 wind turbines and an output of 5,740 MW. The project pipeline comprises a total of 13,870 MW of onshore wind and 2,300 MW of solar energy.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and in 2021, generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The companys joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

