EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order to supply 94 MW to Brazil

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order to supply 94 MW to Brazil

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order to supply 94 MW to Brazil

13.12.2022
Hamburg, 13 December 2022. The Nordex Group has received an order for N163/5.X turbines from Brazil. The manufacturer is to supply 16 turbines for the 94.4 MW "EOL TODA ENERGIA 2" wind farm for TODA Investimentos do Brasil.

The wind farm is to be built in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near to the city of Pedro Avelino. Installation is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2024. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on 120-metre concrete towers manufactured in their local plant in Lajes in Rio Grande do Norte.

TODA Investimentos do Brasil is a subsidiary of TODA Corporation, a Japanese company engaged in a wide range of business activities, including renewable energy, with branches in Japan, Brazil, USA and regions of South-East Asia and Africa.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

