|
13.12.2022 07:30:09
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order to supply 94 MW to Brazil
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 13 December 2022. The Nordex Group has received an order for N163/5.X turbines from Brazil. The manufacturer is to supply 16 turbines for the 94.4 MW "EOL TODA ENERGIA 2" wind farm for TODA Investimentos do Brasil.
The wind farm is to be built in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near to the city of Pedro Avelino. Installation is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2024. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on 120-metre concrete towers manufactured in their local plant in Lajes in Rio Grande do Norte.
TODA Investimentos do Brasil is a subsidiary of TODA Corporation, a Japanese company engaged in a wide range of business activities, including renewable energy, with branches in Japan, Brazil, USA and regions of South-East Asia and Africa.
The Nordex Group - a profile
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:
13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1510845
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1510845 13.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order to supply 94 MW to Brazil (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über die Lieferung von 94 MW in Brasilien (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group to supply VSB Group turbines for 41.6 MW wind farm in Poland (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group liefert der VSB Gruppe Anlagen für 41,6-MW-Windpark in Polen (EQS Group)
|
22.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium (EQS Group)
|
22.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Die Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 43 MW aus Belgien (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.08.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|12,52
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Die größten Börsen in Asien legen im Dienstagshandel zu.