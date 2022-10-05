EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 100 MW in Finland from Exilion Tuuli

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 100 MW in Finland from Exilion Tuuli



05.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 5 October 2022. Finland's largest wind power operator, the Finnish investor Exilion Tuuli Ky, commissioned the Nordex Group end of September to supply and install 17 N163/5.X turbines for the Isokangas and Palokangas wind farms. Both orders also include a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years.

The Isokangas and Palokangas wind farms are being built in the municipality of ii, in the Northern part of Finland. The wind turbines are due to be delivered and installed in the spring of 2024. The turbines supplied will be the cold-climate version.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are very pleased that Exilion - Finland's largest wind power producer - has chosen us to supply our onshore technology. Since the introduction of the N163/5.X turbine used for both projects, to date the Nordex Group has received orders from around the world for 5.5 GW for this type of turbine from the Delta4000 series. In Finland alone with the N163/5.X we are now installing turbines at wind farms with more than 1.35 GW of installed capacity. These new orders once again show how suitable our technology is also for the climatic conditions in the Nordic countries."

About Exilion

Exilion was founded in 2005 and is a Finnish investment company specialising in real estate and renewable energy. Exilion operates through four limited liability partnerships, owning and managing capital of 1.3 billion euros, consisting of 10 properties and 13 wind farms. The income generated goes to pension funds and education in Finland.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com