EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 180 MW from Germany

Hamburg, 5 September 2023. The Nordex Group made a successful start to the third quarter of 2023 in the German market in July and August with orders totalling 181 MW. The Nordex Group supplies 32 turbines for various customers for projects in Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia, among others.

The largest of the winning projects is being built in Lower Saxony. Shortly after the start of the installation of the first of twelve turbines in the 82 MW Gevensleben wind farm in the Helmstedt district, the Landwind-Group has now ordered further N163/6.X turbines. For the 40 MW Cramme II wind farm in the district of Wolfenbüttel, the Nordex Group will install six turbines in the 6 MW class at a hub height of 164 metres. Construction and commissioning of the turbines are scheduled for 2024.

"We are delighted that our customers have placed the new orders," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group. "The largest wind farm in Germany is currently being built in Gevensleben for the Nordex Group and the Landwind-Group. Cramme II is also an extensive project with 40 MW - the Landwind-Group relies on our 6 MW technology for both wind farms."

About Landwind-Group

With over 100 employees, Landwind-Group plans, builds and manages wind energy projects throughout Germany. The head office is located in Gevensleben, Lower Saxony. The wind turbines managed by Landwind-Group produce around 600 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually. LandStrom, an energy supplier belonging to the Group supplies private and commercial customers with 100 percent green electricity. In addition, its own balancing group from solar, wind and biogas as well as an energy cooperative round off the company's overall image as an energy turnaround maker.

The Nordex Group a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

