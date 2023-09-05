|
05.09.2023 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 180 MW from Germany
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 5 September 2023. The Nordex Group made a successful start to the third quarter of 2023 in the German market in July and August with orders totalling 181 MW. The Nordex Group supplies 32 turbines for various customers for projects in Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia, among others.
The largest of the winning projects is being built in Lower Saxony. Shortly after the start of the installation of the first of twelve turbines in the 82 MW Gevensleben wind farm in the Helmstedt district, the Landwind-Group has now ordered further N163/6.X turbines. For the 40 MW Cramme II wind farm in the district of Wolfenbüttel, the Nordex Group will install six turbines in the 6 MW class at a hub height of 164 metres. Construction and commissioning of the turbines are scheduled for 2024.
"We are delighted that our customers have placed the new orders," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group. "The largest wind farm in Germany is currently being built in Gevensleben for the Nordex Group and the Landwind-Group. Cramme II is also an extensive project with 40 MW - the Landwind-Group relies on our 6 MW technology for both wind farms."
About Landwind-Group
The Nordex Group a profile
Contact for press inquiries:
Contact for investor inquiries:
05.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1718519
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1718519 05.09.2023 CET/CEST
