29.03.2023 07:30:05
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 78 MW in Greece
Hamburg, 29 March 2023. The Nordex Group has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.
The customer's name and the names of the projects have been withheld at the customer's request.
Two wind farms with a total of 10 turbines are to be built in Boeotia in Central Greece, while one wind farm with four turbines is to be installed in Achaia in the north-west of the Peloponnese in western Greece.
The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres as of 2024. After commissioning the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh of electricity a year. This equates to the consumption of 60,000 Greek households while avoiding the emission of around 100,000 tons of CO2 per annum. The customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.
