EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 78 MW in Greece

Hamburg, 29 March 2023. The Nordex Group has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.

The customer's name and the names of the projects have been withheld at the customer's request.

Two wind farms with a total of 10 turbines are to be built in Boeotia in Central Greece, while one wind farm with four turbines is to be installed in Achaia in the north-west of the Peloponnese in western Greece.

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres as of 2024. After commissioning the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh of electricity a year. This equates to the consumption of 60,000 Greek households while avoiding the emission of around 100,000 tons of CO2 per annum. The customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion in 2022. The Company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

