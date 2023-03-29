EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 78 MW in Greece

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 07:30:05

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 78 MW in Greece

29.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 29 March 2023. The Nordex Group has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.

The customer's name and the names of the projects have been withheld at the customer's request.

Two wind farms with a total of 10 turbines are to be built in Boeotia in Central Greece, while one wind farm with four turbines is to be installed in Achaia in the north-west of the Peloponnese in western Greece. 

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres as of 2024. After commissioning the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh of electricity a year. This equates to the consumption of 60,000 Greek households while avoiding the emission of around 100,000 tons of CO2 per annum. The customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion in 2022. The Company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

 


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
