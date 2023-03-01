EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders from wpd for 109 MW in Sweden and Finland

01.03.2023 07:30:04

Nordex Group receives orders from wpd for 109 MW in Sweden and Finland

Nordex Group receives orders from wpd for 109 MW in Sweden and Finland

Hamburg, 1 March 2023. The Nordex Group has received two orders for a total of 109.3 MW in Sweden and Finland from its regular customer wpd. The Nordex Group is supplying ten N163/6.X turbines for the Tomasliden wind farm in Sweden. For the Finnish "Oulainen" project wpd placed an order with the Nordex Group for the delivery of seven N163/5.X turbines. Both orders also include a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.

The 68 MW "Tomasliden" wind farm - a wind project which comprises N163/6.X turbines for the first time in Sweden - is being built in Vesterbotten County, about 55 km west of Skeleftea.

The Finnish 41.3 MW wind farm "Oulainen" is being built in the municipality of Oulainen in the Northern Ostrobothnia region.

In both projects, the Nordex Group is supplying the turbines in the cold climate variant and equipping them with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for avoiding rotor blade icing. Construction of both wind farms is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.  

About wpd
wpd is one of the worlds leading developers and operators (IRPP) of wind and solar farms. Founded in 1996, the company develops, finances, constructs and operates wind farms and solar parks in 28 countries. The IRPP business includes projects in its own portfolio with a total capacity of almost 2,300 MW. Thanks to its growing expertise, the company is considered a reliable partner for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). wpd is steadily expanding its activities in the German domestic market and internationally in Europe, Asia, North America and South America and has a project pipeline totaling 13,870 MW of onshore wind and 2,300 MW of solar energy.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Telephone:  +49 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com


