01.03.2023 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders from wpd for 109 MW in Sweden and Finland
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 1 March 2023. The Nordex Group has received two orders for a total of 109.3 MW in Sweden and Finland from its regular customer wpd. The Nordex Group is supplying ten N163/6.X turbines for the Tomasliden wind farm in Sweden. For the Finnish "Oulainen" project wpd placed an order with the Nordex Group for the delivery of seven N163/5.X turbines. Both orders also include a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.
The 68 MW "Tomasliden" wind farm - a wind project which comprises N163/6.X turbines for the first time in Sweden - is being built in Vesterbotten County, about 55 km west of Skeleftea.
The Finnish 41.3 MW wind farm "Oulainen" is being built in the municipality of Oulainen in the Northern Ostrobothnia region.
In both projects, the Nordex Group is supplying the turbines in the cold climate variant and equipping them with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for avoiding rotor blade icing. Construction of both wind farms is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.
About wpd
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
