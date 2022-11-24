|
24.11.2022 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group to supply VSB Group turbines for 41.6 MW wind farm in Poland
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 24 November 2022. The VSB Group has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 13 N117/3600 turbines for a wind farm in Poland. The order also includes the Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.
The wind farm is being built in the Polish voivodeship of Silesia in the south-west of the country, close to the Czech border. The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3600 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 metres. The turbines will be operated with a rated output of 3.2 MW.
Installation of the turbines is due to begin at the beginning of 2024 with commissioning following in summer 2024.
As early as 2021, the VSB Group placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply turbines for the 42.6 MW Baranów-Rychtal wind farm - the first Polish project to be developed by the international project developer and operator itself. Baranów-Rychtal is currently under construction.
About the VSB Group
The Nordex Group - a profile
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:
24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1495017
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1495017 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group liefert der VSB Gruppe Anlagen für 41,6-MW-Windpark in Polen (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group to supply VSB Group turbines for 41.6 MW wind farm in Poland (EQS Group)
|
22.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium (EQS Group)
|
22.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Die Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 43 MW aus Belgien (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 35-MW-Auftrag aus Polen (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Poland (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.08.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|12,40
|2,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.