|
02.11.2022 07:30:09
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 2 November 2022. Wind Energia Sp. z.o.o. has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 16 N117/3000 turbines for the 48 MW Nozdrzec wind farm. The company is a subsidiary of Yevuley Shemesh (YVS) Renewable Energy Ltd., which operates in the field of renewable energy and is based in Israel. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.
The Nozdrzec wind farm is being built in the south-east of Poland in the province of Subcarpathia. The N117/3000 turbines will be installed by the Nordex Group as of summer 2023 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 134 metres. The final turbine is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2023.
Adam Ofek, YVS Cerac Management CEO says: Signing with Nordex this agreement in this challenging time is very important milestone for the success of our Nozdrzec wind farm development.
Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are delighted that we are gaining more and more momentum in the Polish market and that we have now been able to win Yevuley Shemesh as a new customer for our Nordex technology."
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Contact for investors:
02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1476521
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1476521 02.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!