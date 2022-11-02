EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland



02.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 2 November 2022. Wind Energia Sp. z.o.o. has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 16 N117/3000 turbines for the 48 MW Nozdrzec wind farm. The company is a subsidiary of Yevuley Shemesh (YVS) Renewable Energy Ltd., which operates in the field of renewable energy and is based in Israel. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

The Nozdrzec wind farm is being built in the south-east of Poland in the province of Subcarpathia. The N117/3000 turbines will be installed by the Nordex Group as of summer 2023 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 134 metres. The final turbine is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2023.

Adam Ofek, YVS Cerac Management CEO says: Signing with Nordex this agreement in this challenging time is very important milestone for the success of our Nozdrzec wind farm development.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are delighted that we are gaining more and more momentum in the Polish market and that we have now been able to win Yevuley Shemesh as a new customer for our Nordex technology."

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

