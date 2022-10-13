EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins out in Croatia with order for a wind farm with 50 MW installed nominal capacity

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins out in Croatia with order for a wind farm with 50 MW installed nominal capacity



13.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 13 October 2022. At the end of September, the Nordex Group obtained an order to supply and install 10 N149/4.X turbines for a wind farm in Croatia. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines. The Nordex Group has also signed a 20-year contract for maintenance of the turbines, which also includes an option to extend service of the turbines for a further 10 years.

The wind farm, with an installed nominal capacity of 50 MW, is being built in the municipality of Gracac. The Nordex Group will start installation of the N149/4.X turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers in summer 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the end of the same year.

The name of the customer and of the project are undisclosed.

For the Nordex Group the project represents the second order this year from this Mediterranean country for turbines from the Delta4000 series. In February 2022 the Nordex Group had received an order for 25 N149/5.X turbines with a total rated output of 137 MW for a wind farm near the Dalmatian coast.

To date the Nordex Group has installed turbines with 312 MW in Croatia. Together with the orders from 2022, the capacity of Nordex turbines here will increase to almost 500 MW.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com