EQS-News: NORMA Group closes financial year 2025 within the forecast corridors; divestment of water business successfully completed

EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

NORMA Group closes financial year 2025 within the forecast corridors; divestment of water business successfully completed



17.02.2026 / 07:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NORMA Group closes financial year 2025 within the forecast corridors; divestment of water business successfully completed

Preliminary, unaudited figures put sales at EUR 821.7 million for 2025

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) at EUR 6.3 million; adjusted EBIT margin at 0.8 percent

Net cash flow of EUR 95.6 million demonstrates operational strength

Divestment process for the Water Management business unit successfully completed

Maintal, Germany, February 17, 2026 - NORMA Group met its forecast in financial year 2025. According to preliminary, unaudited figures presented today, the company achieved its targets for sales, EBIT margin and net cash flow in financial year 2025. In February 2026, the company successfully completed the divestment of the Water Management business unit.

NORMA Group generated Group sales of EUR 821.7 million in financial year 2025 – a figure that was within the given forecast (“around EUR 810 million to around EUR 830 million”). The decrease compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 881.8 million) is partly due to negative currency effects of 2.1 percent. General market weakness in key customer industries such as truck production and the construction industry weighed on demand. Weaknesses in the distribution business with connecting components also had a dampening effect.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) was EUR 6.3 million (2024: EUR 33.0 million). High personnel costs and special costs for logistics in particular had a negative impact on earnings and margin. Measures taken to improve efficiency had a positive impact on production and overhead costs, but could only partially offset the effects of the decline in sales. The adjusted EBIT margin of 0.8 percent (2024: 3.7 percent) was at the upper end of the forecast corridor of “around 0 percent to around 1 percent”. Net operating cash flow was again strong at EUR 95.6 million (2024: EUR 105.4 million).

CEO Birgit Seeger: “With the successful divestment of our water business, we have now laid the foundation for NewNORMA. In a persistently difficult market environment, we managed to close out financial year 2025 in line with our forecast, and the measures taken to enhance efficiency are delivering first results. A debt-free NORMA Group with a strong balance sheet and a clear strategic objective is ideally positioned to serve as a stable and reliable partner for our customers, employees and investors – even in challenging economic times.”

Development in the fourth quarter

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, NewNORMA’s Group sales in the period from October to December 2025 totaled EUR 189.9 million, a decrease of 7.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 2024: EUR 204.9 million). This figure includes negative currency effects of 4.0 percent. Weaker customer demand weighed on sales volumes in both business units. Adjusted EBIT in the fourth quarter was EUR 0.4 million (Q4 2024: EUR 3.6 million); the adjusted EBIT margin was 0.2 percent (Q4 2024: 1.8 percent).

A clear focus bolsters NORMA Group on its path to becoming an Industrial Powerhouse

NORMA Group successfully completed the sale of its water management business at the beginning of February 2026 and is repositioning itself as an Industrial Powerhouse for connecting solutions. The net cash inflow of EUR 650 million will be used to reduce debt (EUR 300 million) and to strengthen NewNORMA (EUR 70 million). In addition, up to EUR 260 million will be returned to shareholders through a combination of various measures. The global transformation measures launched in May 2025 generated savings of around EUR 4.6 million for the company in the past financial year, as planned.

Further dates: final figures and outlook for 2026

NORMA Group will present the audited, comprehensive figures for financial year 2025 with detailed information on business development and sustainability metrics along with the forecast for the current financial year on March 31, 2026.

NORMA Group in figures

Financial figures 2025 2024 Change in % Income statement Revenue EUR million 821.7 881.8 -6.8 Adjusted EBIT1 EUR million 6.3 33.0 -80.9 Adjusted EBIT margin1 % 0.8 3.7 Balance sheet Balance sheet total EUR million 1,254.9 1,436.6 -12.7 Equity ratio % 45.2 50.2 Net debt EUR million 316.1 329.2 -4.0 Cash flow Net operating cash flow EUR million 95.6 105.4 -9.3 1_Adjusted for depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets from purchase price allocations and costs for initiating the global transformation since 2025.

The business figures in this press release are preliminary and have not yet been approved by the Supervisory Board or audited by an external auditor. Additional information on the business results can be found here. For press photos, please visit our Press Area.

Press Contact

Lina Bosbach

Director Group Communications

Email: Lina.Bosbach@normagroup.com

Phone: +49 6181 – 6102 7606

Investor Contact

Sebastian Lehmann

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility

Email: ir@normagroup.com

Phone: +49 6181 6102 748

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized connecting technology. With around 7,200 employees (as of December 31, 2025), NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group’s innovative connecting solutions are used in electric and combustion vehicles, ships and aircraft, in energy and infrastructure systems, in machinery, pharma, agriculture and white goods as well as in buildings. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 820 million in 2025. The company has a global network of 19 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements include all statements which do not relate to historical facts and events and contain future-oriented expressions such as “believe,” “estimate,” “assume,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “could,” or “should” or expressions of a similar kind. Such future-oriented statements are subject to risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on the company’s current assumptions, which may not in the future take place or be fulfilled as expected. The company points out that such future-oriented statements provide no guarantee for the future and that the actual events including the financial position and profitability of NORMA Group SE and developments in the economic and regulatory fundamentals may vary substantially (particularly on the down side) from those explicitly or implicitly assumed in these statements. Even if the actual assets for NORMA Group SE, including its financial position and profitability and the economic and regulatory fundamentals, are in accordance with such future-oriented statements in this press release, no guarantee can be given that this will continue to be the case in the future.