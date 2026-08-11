EQS-News: NORMA Group delivers significantly higher profitability in the second quarter of 2026; Industry Applications continues to grow

EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

NORMA Group delivers significantly higher profitability in the second quarter of 2026; Industry Applications continues to grow



11.08.2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST

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NORMA Group delivers significantly higher profitability in the second quarter of 2026; Industry Applications continues to grow

Group sales in the second quarter slightly above prior-year level on a currency-adjusted basis; reported decline solely driven by negative currency effects

Adjusted EBIT climbs to EUR 7.6 million; adjusted EBIT margin improves significantly to 3.6% due to operational excellence and NewNORMA measures

Adjusted for currency effects, Industry Applications grows by 8.4% and wins new business in attractive industrial growth markets

NewNORMA transformation improves cost base, quality of sales and cash flow orientation

Forecast for financial year 2026 confirmed

Strategy update on October 19, 2026

Maintal, Germany, August 11, 2026 – NORMA Group significantly improved its profitability in the second quarter of 2026 in a persistently challenging sales environment. Adjusted for currency effects, Group sales were slightly above the prior-year level; the reported decline in sales was attributable to negative currency effects. At the same time, adjusted EBIT and the adjusted EBIT margin increased significantly.

CEO Birgit Seeger: “In the second quarter, we demonstrated that NewNORMA is delivering results. In a persistently challenging sales environment, we significantly improved our profitability and continued to advance operational execution. We are particularly pleased with the strong performance of Industry Applications, with new orders in attractive growth markets such as data centers, battery energy storage systems and energy infrastructure. Our focus remains clear: better quality of sales, greater operational excellence, stronger cash flow orientation and disciplined capital allocation to create sustainable value.”

Organic sales slightly above prior-year level; operational excellence significantly improves profitability

Adjusted for currency effects, Group sales grew by 0.1% in the second quarter of 2026. This means that sales were slightly above the prior-year quarter on an operational basis. Reported Group sales amounted to EUR 211.8 million, down 0.6% from the prior-year figure. This decline was attributable to negative currency effects. Strong sales performance in the Industry Applications business unit offset the persistently weak demand in the Mobility & New Energy unit.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) improved to EUR 7.6 million in the second quarter, significantly exceeding the prior-year figure (Q2 2025: EUR 2.3 million). The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 3.6%, up from 1.1% in the same quarter of the prior year. This represents a further increase in the adjusted EBIT margin compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Earnings were positively impacted in particular by the improved gross margin resulting from lower material costs, as well as by the measures consistently implemented as part of the NewNORMA transformation to reduce personnel and general expenses. NORMA Group also benefited from disciplined cost management across all regions.

Net operating cash flow amounted to EUR 6.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 31.6 million). The year-on-year decline is primarily attributable to the fact that operating cash flow in the prior-year quarter included contributions from the Water Management business, which has since been divested.

Industry Applications grows significantly and wins business in attractive addressable markets

The Industry Applications business unit continued its positive performance in the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted for negative currency effects, the business unit achieved growth of 8.4%. Including currency effects, sales rose to EUR 70.6 million, up 7.0% from the prior-year period (Q2 2025: EUR 65.9 million). Growth was driven in particular by increasing demand in attractive industrial application areas as well as strong performance in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. The addressable market is expanding as a result of structural trends such as digitalization, electrification, energy efficiency and the expansion of decentralized energy infrastructure.

In the Mobility & New Energy strategic business unit, sales adjusted for currency effects were down 3.7% in the second quarter. Including currency effects, sales totaled EUR 141.3 million, down 4.0% from the prior-year figure (Q2 2025: EUR 147.2 million). This development was attributable to the continued challenging market environment in the global automotive industry, particularly in the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

Uneven market development in the regions

In the EMEA region, sales adjusted for currency effects decreased by 3.4% in the second quarter. Including currency effects, sales totaled EUR 112.9 million, down 3.9% from the prior-year figure. Persistently subdued demand from the European automotive industry had a particularly negative impact. The region's profitability, however, improved significantly. The adjusted EBIT margin rose to 2.2%, compared with -1.5% in the same quarter of the previous year. In addition to a lower basis for comparison due to temporary one-time effects in the prior year, this development is largely attributable to measures to improve the cost base that are part of the NewNORMA transformation.

In the Americas region, sales, adjusted for currency effects, increased by 10.0%, driven by strong performance in the Industry Applications business unit. Reported sales rose to EUR 70.4 million, up 8.0% from the prior-year period. The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.8% (Q2 2025: 2.4%).

In Asia-Pacific, sales adjusted for currency effects were 7.8% below the prior-year level. Including currency effects, sales totaled EUR 28.5 million, down 6.1% from the prior-year figure. While Industry Applications continued to grow, business in the Mobility & New Energy business unit remained below the prior-year level due to ongoing subdued demand in the Chinese automotive market. The region’s profitability remained at a high level, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.3% (prior-year period: 7.9%).

Progress in implementing the NewNORMA transformation

NORMA Group continued to systematically implement its strategic transformation in the second quarter. The focus was on further streamlining the organizational structure, sustainably improving the cost base and implementing measures to enhance new business.

As part of the organizational realignment, further steps were taken to structurally improve the cost base, particularly through personnel measures carried out in accordance with the plan. The socially responsible job cuts in Germany were completed, while measures outside Germany progressed as planned and slightly ahead of schedule. This further streamlined the overhead structure in a sustainable manner.

At the same time, NewNORMA stands for a more focused, higher-margin and more cash flow-oriented sales base. Recurring business and follow-on orders from existing customer relationships increase the predictability of sales development. At the same time, new projects in attractive industrial markets strengthen the quality and growth potential of NewNORMA.

New business successes strengthen growth prospects

In the Industry Applications business unit, NORMA Group won several new projects in structurally attractive and growing markets. These include several projects in the rapidly growing global market for data center infrastructure, including follow-on orders in Malaysia, further project phases in Thailand and new business in Australia. The company also secured orders for applications in battery energy storage systems and energy infrastructure. These successes demonstrate that Industry Applications is gaining momentum and that NORMA Group is further expanding its business in attractive addressable markets.

Mobility & New Energy also achieved notable order successes. NORMA Group won the largest single order in its corporate history and will deliver thermal management systems for future vehicle platforms to a leading global automaker. The contract has a lifetime revenue volume of approximately EUR 157 million. In addition, the company secured another major order for a heavy-duty engine platform from a leading North American commercial vehicle manufacturer. Both of these successes highlight the NORMA Group’s technological strength and the increasing effectiveness of its Sales Push initiative.

First half of 2026 in line with expectations

In the first half of 2026, NORMA Group generated Group sales of EUR 420.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 434.3 million). Adjusted for currency effects, sales declined by only 0.6%. Adjusted EBIT rose to EUR 14.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.1 million), while the adjusted EBIT margin improved to 3.3%. This development underscores the operational resilience of the continuing business and the increasing impact of the NewNORMA measures. With the successful completion of the sale of the Water Management business, NORMA Group also has a significantly strengthened balance sheet and net liquidity as of the end of the first half of the year.

Outlook and calendar

Based on business development in the first half of the year, NORMA Group confirms its forecast for financial year 2026. The company continues to expect sales growth of approximately 0% to 2% and an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of approximately 2% to 4%. Net operating cash flow is still expected to range between approximately EUR 10 million and approximately EUR 20 million.

On July 1, 2026, NORMA Group’s shareholders approved the capital measures proposed at the Annual General Meeting, thus laying the foundation for the further return of a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Water Management business.

NORMA Group will provide an update on its strategy on October 19, 2026, outlining the next steps in its strategic development.

NORMA Group in figures

Financial figures Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Income statement Revenue EUR million 211.8 213.1 420.5 434.3 Adjusted cost of materials ratio1 % 44 48 44 46 Adjusted personnel cost ratio1 % 33 33 33 33 Adjusted EBIT1 EUR million 7.6 2.3 14.0 2.1 Adjusted EBIT margin1 % 3.6 1.1 3.3 0.5 EBIT EUR million 2.7 -0.8 7.2 -3.0 EBIT margin % 1.3 -0.4 1.7 -0.7 Financial result EUR million 2.2 -4.4 0.1 -9.0 Adjusted tax rate % 59.6 183.2 64.7 108.6 Adjusted profit for the period1 EUR million 4.0 -5.9 5.0 -14.3 Adjusted earnings per share1 EUR 0.14 -0.19 0.16 -0.45 Profit for the period EUR million 0.6 5.2 311.0 1.3 Earnings per share EUR 0.02 0.16 10.23 0.04 Cash flow2 Cash flow from operating activities EUR million -70.0 24.3 -86.0 29.3 Cash flow from investing activities EUR million -7.2 -8.3 749.9 -18.7 Cash flow from financing activities EUR million -54.7 -9.2 -350.5 -20.1 Net operating cash flow EUR million 6.6 31.6 -13.1 34.7 June 30, 2026 31 Dec. 2025 Balance sheet Balance sheet total EUR million 1,230.7 1,250.7 Equity EUR million 820.9 564.1 Equity ratio % 66.7 45.1 Net debt EUR million -303.9 316.1 1_Adjusted for the effects of purchase price allocations as well as costs associated with the initiation of the organizational transformation planned for 2025 and costs associated with preparing for the sale of the Water Management business.

2_Prior-year periods and H1 2026 include contributions from the divested Water Management business unit.

Non-financial figures June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change in %1 Employees Core workforce 4,706 4,893 - 3.8 Temporary workers 1,371 1,471 - 6.8 Total workforce 6,077 6,364 - 4.5 H1 2026 H1 2025 Non-financial figures Change in %2 CO 2 emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions avoidance)2 Tons of CO 2 equivalents 197 9073 -783 Recordable incident rate 3.5 4.5 -22.2 1_The percentage change is based on unrounded absolute figures, not adjusted for the sale of the Water Management business unit.

2_Includes all efficiency measures implemented in the first half of 2026 with their full 12-month reduction/avoidance effect.

3_H1 2025 includes contribution from the divested Water Management business unit.



Other dates and additional information

NORMA Group will publish figures for the third quarter on November 3, 2026. Additional information on the business results can be found here. For press photos, please visit our Press Area.

Contact

Pia Maria Görner

Director Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability

E-Mail: Pia-Maria.Goerner@normagroup.com

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market leader in engineered and standardized connecting technology. With around 6,000 employees, NORMA Group supplies customers in over 100 countries with more than 40,000 product solutions. NORMA Group supports its customers and business partners in responding to global challenges such as climate change and the increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group’s innovative connecting solutions are used in electric and combustion vehicles, ships and aircraft, in energy and infrastructure systems, in machinery, pharma, agriculture and white goods as well as in buildings. NORMA Group generated sales of around EUR 820 million in 2025. The company has a global network of 19 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, North, Central and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its headquarters are located in Maintal near Frankfurt/Main. NORMA Group SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the regulated market (Prime Standard) and is a member of the SDAX.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements include all statements which do not relate to historical facts and events and contain future-oriented expressions such as “believe,” “estimate,” “assume,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “could,” or “should” or expressions of a similar kind. Such future-oriented statements are subject to risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on the company’s current assumptions, which may not in the future take place or be fulfilled as expected. The company points out that such future-oriented statements provide no guarantee for the future and that the actual events including the financial position and profitability of NORMA Group SE and developments in the economic and regulatory fundamentals may vary substantially (particularly on the down side) from those explicitly or implicitly assumed in these statements. Even if the actual results for NORMA Group SE, including its financial position and profitability and the economic and regulatory fundamentals, are in accordance with such future-oriented statements in this press release, no guarantee can be given that this will continue to be the case in the future.