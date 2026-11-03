EQS-News: NORMA Group increases sales and profitability in the third quarter of 2026

EQS-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

NORMA Group increases sales and profitability in the third quarter of 2026



03.11.2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NORMA Group increases sales and profitability in the third quarter of 2026 Group sales increase by 4.2% on a currency-adjusted basis in the third quarter; including positive currency effects, sales were up 5.2% to EUR 207.8 million

Adjusted EBIT increases to EUR 7.8 million; adjusted EBIT margin improves to 3.7%

Net operating cash flow positive at EUR 10.2 million in the third quarter

Industry Applications grows by 11.3% on a currency-adjusted basis in the third quarter, Mobility & New Energy by 0.9%; additional order wins in both business units support new business growth and expand application opportunities

NewNORMA transformation continues to make progress; guidance for financial year 2026 confirmed

Tobias Bichler is set to become NORMA Group's new Chief Financial Officer by April 1, 2027, at the latest Maintal, November 3, 2026 – NORMA Group increased its sales in the third quarter of 2026 while also further improving its operating profitability. Group sales rose by 4.2% year-on-year on a currency-adjusted basis. Including positive currency effects, sales increased by 5.2% compared with the prior-year quarter to EUR 207.8 million. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) more than doubled from EUR 3.8 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 7.8 million. The adjusted EBIT margin thus improved from 1.9% to 3.7%. Sales and the adjusted EBIT margin were therefore in line with the preliminary figures announced on October 19. A key driver of the improvement in earnings was the continued implementation of the NewNORMA transformation program and resulting cost structure optimization. Birgit Seeger, Chief Executive Officer: “Further improvement in our adjusted EBIT margin is a testament to the progress we are making with the implementation of NewNORMA. For the third consecutive quarter, we are seeing tangible evidence that our transformation is delivering results. Through our sales push initiatives, we are unlocking additional business opportunities in both of our strategic business units. The positive development of Industry Applications demonstrates that we continue to expand our business in attractive industrial markets. At the same time, we are consistently focused on strengthening the competitiveness and profitability of Mobility & New Energy. With NewNORMA, we have established a clear set of priorities: winning more profitable business, making better use of our capacities and reducing structural costs. The key now is disciplined execution.” Sales growth and improved profitability in the third quarter Sales at NORMA Group increased by 4.2% on a currency-adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2026. Including positive currency effects, sales rose by 5.2% to EUR 207.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 197.5 million). Adjusted EBIT improved to EUR 7.8 million, significantly above the prior-year figure of EUR 3.8 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 3.7% (Q3 2025: 1.9%). The adjusted gross margin declined to 55.3% due to a higher cost of materials ratio (Q3 2025: 56.5%). This was more than offset by cost structure improvements achieved with the NewNORMA transformation. Adjusted other operating income and expenses as a percentage of sales declined to 15.1% (Q3 2025: 16.7%), while the adjusted personnel cost ratio improved to 31.0% (Q3 2025: 32.0%). Reported EBIT amounted to EUR -6.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR -51.0 million). This figure includes expenses related to the NewNORMA transformation program as well as depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocations. Total adjustments amounted to EUR 13.8 million. In the first nine months of 2026, NORMA Group’s sales increased by 0.9% on a currency-adjusted basis. Including negative currency effects, sales declined by 0.6% to EUR 628.3 million (Q1-Q3 2025: EUR 631.8 million). Adjusted EBIT increased significantly to EUR 21.7 million (Q1-Q3 2025: EUR 5.9 million), while the adjusted EBIT margin improved to 3.5% from 0.9% in the prior-year period. Reported EBIT amounted to EUR 1.2 million (Q1-Q3 2025:

EUR -54.1 million). This includes total adjustments of EUR 20.5 million related to the NewNORMA transformation program and amortization from purchase price allocations. Industry Applications delivers double-digit sales growth in the third quarter; Mobility & New Energy slightly above prior-year level The strategic business unit Industry Applications continued its positive development in the third quarter of 2026. Sales increased by 11.3% on a currency-adjusted basis. Including positive currency effects, sales rose by 12.4% to EUR 70.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 62.5 million). Growth was driven in particular by the Americas region and supported by positive contributions from Asia-Pacific and EMEA. In the first nine months of 2026, Industry Applications generated currency-adjusted sales growth of 8.1% (reported: +6.1%). In the Mobility & New Energy strategic business unit, sales increased by 0.9% on a currency-adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2026. Including positive currency effects, sales rose by 1.9% to EUR 137.6 million (Q3 2025: EUR 135.0 million). Positive sales developments in the Americas and EMEA regions were partly offset by lower sales in Asia-Pacific. In the first nine months of 2026, sales were 2.4% below the prior-year level on a currency-adjusted basis (reported: -3.5%). The contrasting performance of the two business units underscores the strategic direction of NewNORMA: While Industry Applications is driving profitable growth in additional industrial markets, Mobility & New Energy remains focused on strengthening competitiveness, increasing utilization of existing capacities and improving profitability in response to the continued subdued demand environment in the automotive industry. Strong growth in the Americas; improved profitability in EMEA Regional performance was mixed across NORMA Group’s markets during the third quarter. In the Americas region, sales increased by 13.0% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported: +14.8%) to EUR 76.1 million. The adjusted EBIT margin improved significantly to 8.4% (Q3 2025: 4.5%). In the EMEA region, sales increased by 2.4% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported: +2.1%) to EUR 103.1 million. The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 2.7% (Q3 2025: -0.9%). The improvement in earnings was primarily supported by the implementation of the NewNORMA transformation program. A favorable comparison base, which had been negatively affected by temporary additional expenses in the prior-year period, also made a positive contribution. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales declined by 9.0% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported:

-5.6%) to EUR 28.7 million. The decline was mainly attributable to lower sales in the Mobility & New Energy business unit, while Industry Applications continued to grow. The adjusted EBIT margin stood at 9.1% (Q3 2025: 10.3%). New orders and applications strengthen growth prospects NORMA Group achieved further successes in expanding its new business over the course of the third quarter. In Industry Applications, the company secured an order in the United States from a construction equipment manufacturer for components used in diesel particulate filters. NORMA Group also won an order in Europe from an engine manufacturer for specialized plastic tubing to be used in off-road and agricultural machinery. The company also achieved an important milestone in the development of new industrial applications: In the third quarter, NORMA Group deployed its patented dry-break valve technology for the first time with a customer in the stationary battery energy storage systems market. The technology enables the safe connection and disconnection of cooling lines while minimizing fluid loss. Project launch, originally planned for January 2027, was brought forward to August 2026. Mobility & New Energy also secured new business. In China, NORMA Group won an order for connection components used in the cooling systems of plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The award marks NORMA Group’s entry into a local vehicle platform in this application area. The contract is expected to generate sales of more than EUR 3 million over a five-year period. Production is scheduled to get underway in the fourth quarter of 2026. These order wins demonstrate progress in the implementation of the sales-push initiatives and underscore NORMA Group’s ability to leverage its engineering expertise and technology capabilities for additional customers and applications. Positive net operating cash flow in the third quarter; capital return successfully completed NORMA Group generated positive net operating cash flow of EUR 10.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 24.5 million). In the first nine months, net operating cash flow amounted to EUR -2.9 million (Q1-Q3 2025: EUR 59.1 million). Comparability with the respective prior-year periods is limited, as prior-year figures still included contributions from the Water Management business, which was sold in February 2026. Net operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2026 was also impacted by one-time effects related to the disposal during the first quarter of 2026. With its second public share buyback offer in September 2026, NORMA Group completed as planned the announced return of approximately EUR 260 million to shareholders from the proceeds of the sale of the Water Management business. The shares acquired under the second offer were fully cancelled. The corresponding capital reduction became effective on September 24, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, NORMA Group reported net liquidity of EUR 80.0 million (December 31, 2025: net debt of EUR 316.1 million). The equity ratio stood at 64.2% (December 31, 2025: 45.1%). The significantly improved financial position primarily reflects the proceeds remaining from the sale of the Water Management business after debt repayment and share buybacks. NewNORMA: strategic priorities and Financial Ambitions through 2031 At its Strategy Update on October 19, 2026, NORMA Group further defined its NewNORMA strategy and presented its Financial Ambition through 2031. By 2031, the company aims to achieve average annual currency-adjusted sales growth of 1% to 3%, an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% and cash conversion[1] of more than 70%. The focus is on the continued implementation of the NewNORMA transformation program, optimization of the global manufacturing footprint and expansion of profitable business opportunities through the sales push initiatives. Presentations from the Strategy Update 2026 and a recording of the event are available on the NORMA Group website. NORMA Group introduces new CFO The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has appointed Tobias Bichler to the Executive Board as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bichler will assume his position no later than April 1, 2027. Tobias Bichler has many years of international experience in controlling, financial management, and supporting restructuring and transformation programs. He currently serves as Senior Vice President Controlling and Deputy CFO of the Brose Group. Previously, he served as CFO for the China region. With his extensive international finance and transformation experience, he will drive the continued implementation of the NewNORMA strategy in the finance division as CFO of NORMA Group and help shape the company’s transformation into a focused, global Industrial Powerhouse. Okan Celiker will continue to serve as Group CFO until Tobias Bichler joins the company. Tobias Bichler will assume the role of CFO upon his start date. From that point on, Okan Celiker will support the transition in his role as Deputy CFO, thereby ensuring continuity and a smooth transition. Mark Wilhelms, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group: “With Tobias Bichler, we are gaining an expert in financial controlling with extensive international industry experience who will strengthen our finance organization and, above all, develop the controlling function – which is particularly important during this phase of transformation. His industry experience will enable Mr. Bichler to actively help shape the continued transformation of NORMA. I would like to extend my special thanks to Mr. Okan Celiker, who took on responsibility during a critical phase for our company and led the finance function with great dedication and a high level of professionalism. The entire Supervisory Board and I are very grateful to him for his commitment and the trustful collaboration. I am pleased that we can continue to count on his experience and dedication during the handover to the new CFO.” Forecast for financial year 2026 confirmed Based on business development in the nine months of the year, NORMA Group confirms its forecast for full-year 2026. The company continues to expect growth in Group sales of approximately 0% to 2% and an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of approximately 2% to 4%. Net operating cash flow is still expected to range between about EUR 10 million and about EUR 20 million. NORMA Group in figures Financial key figures Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q1–Q3 2026 Q1–Q3 2025 Income statement Revenue EUR million 207.8 197.5 628.3 631.8 Adjusted cost of materials ratio1 % 46.1 44.7 44.4 45.6 Adjusted personnel cost ratio1 % 31.0 32.0 32.3 32.8 Adjusted EBIT1 EUR million 7.8 3.8 21.7 5.9 Adjusted EBIT margin1 % 3.7 1.9 3.5 0.9 EBIT EUR million -6.0 -51.0 1.2 -54.1 EBIT margin % -2.9 -25.8 0.2 -8.6 Financial result EUR million 1.4 -4.3 1.5 -13.3 Adjusted tax rate1 % 135.4 -642.6 92.6 -148.5 Adjusted profit for the period1 EUR million -3.3 -4.1 1.7 -18.5 Adjusted earnings per share1 EUR -0.12 -0.13 0.05 -0.58 Profit for the period EUR million -12.0 -59.6 299.0 -58.4 Earnings per share EUR -0.44 -1.87 10.17 -1.83 Cash flow2 Cash flow from operating activities EUR million -30.1 27.7 -116.0 56.9 Cash flow from investing activities EUR million 19.4 -9.3 769.3 -27.9 Cash flow from financing activities EUR million -260.8 -14.2 -611.3 -34.3 Net operating cash flow EUR million 10.2 24.5 -2.9 59.1 Sept. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Balance sheet Total assets EUR million 927.3 1,250.7 Equity EUR million 595.0 564.1 Equity ratio % 64.2 45.1 Net debt EUR million -80.0 316.1 1_Adjusted for effects from purchase price allocations as well as costs for initiating the organizational transformation planned from 2025 onwards and costs for preparing the sale of the Water Management business.

2_Prior-year periods and Q1–Q3 2026 including contributions from the discontinued Water Management business. Non-financial figures Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Change in %1 Employees Core workforce 4,624 4,800 -3.7 Temporary workers 1,439 1,294 11.2 Total workforce 6,063 6,094 -0.5 Non-financial figures Q1–Q3 2026 Q1–Q3 2025 Change in %1 CO 2 emissions (avoiding Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions)2 metric tons

CO 2 equivalents 768 1,193 -35.6 Recordable incident rate 4.2 4.4 -4.6 Number of invention disclosures 22 25 -12.0 Share data Stock exchange Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra Market segment Regulated Market (Prime Standard), SDAX ISIN/security identification number/ticker symbol DE000A1H8BV3/A1H8BV/NOEJ High/Low Q1–Q3 20263 EUR 21.15 / 13.78 Closing price as of Sept. 30, 20263 EUR 17.32 Market capitalization on

Sept. 30, 20263 EUR million 390.7 Number of shares 22,556,287 1_The percentage change is based on unrounded absolute figures and has not been adjusted for the sale of the Water Management business.

2_This includes all efficiency measures implemented in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting their full 12-month reduction/avoidance effect.

3_Xetra price. Contact Christian Filipcic VP Group Marketing, Corporate Communications E-Mail: Christian.Filipcic@normagroup.com Tel.: +49 152 23587192 About NORMA Group Whether in data centers, battery energy storage systems, industrial equipment, vehicles or other applications, reliable connections are essential to the performance of modern technical systems. NORMA Group develops and manufactures the connecting technology and fluid management solutions required for these applications. As a leading international provider of connecting technology, the company combines decades of engineering expertise with a broad product portfolio ranging from proven standard products to highly engineered solutions for demanding applications. With its NewNORMA strategy, NORMA Group is advancing its transformation into a focused, high-performance Industrial Powerhouse for connecting technology. The company’s operations are focused on two business units: Mobility & New Energy, which represents its industrial core business, and Industry Applications, which drives additional growth opportunities in attractive end markets. NORMA Group employs approximately 6,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. In 2025, the Company generated sales of approximately EUR 820 million. Headquartered in Maintal, near Frankfurt am Main, Germany, NORMA Group SE is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a member of the SDAX. Disclaimer This press release contains certain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements include all statements which do not relate to historical facts and events and contain future-oriented expressions such as “believe,” “estimate,” “assume,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “could,” or “should” or expressions of a similar kind. Such future-oriented statements are subject to risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on the company’s current assumptions, which may not in the future take place or be fulfilled as expected. The company points out that such future-oriented statements provide no guarantee for the future and that the actual events including the financial position and profitability of NORMA Group SE and developments in the economic and regulatory fundamentals may vary substantially (particularly on the downside) from those explicitly or implicitly assumed in these statements. Even if the actual results for NORMA Group SE, including its financial position and profitability and the economic and regulatory fundamentals, are in accordance with such future-oriented statements in this press release, no guarantee can be given that this will continue to be the case in the future. [1] Cash conversion is defined as adjusted EBIT plus depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, less investments from operating business, the change in trade working capital, and cash outflows from income taxes, divided by adjusted EBIT

03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News