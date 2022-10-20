EQS-News: Northern Data: Adoption of all proposed resolutions at first virtual Annual General Meeting under new stock corporation law regulations

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Northern Data: Adoption of all proposed resolutions at first virtual Annual General Meeting under new stock corporation law regulations



20.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Northern Data: Adoption of all proposed resolutions at first virtual Annual General Meeting under new stock corporation law regulations

Frankfurt am Main 20 October 2022 - On 19 October 2022 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) held its first Annual General Meeting 2022 under the new legal provisions on virtual general meetings with full rights for shareholders to speak and ask questions. All proposed resolutions were approved by a majority.

CEO Aroosh Thillainathan commented: As an innovative technology company, we welcome the fact that the legislature has now permanently established the virtual general shareholder meeting as part of the digitization of stock corporation law. We were pleased to have the opportunity to pioneer this meeting format in Germany.



Strong development in fiscal 2021 and confirmation of guidance for 2022

In his report, CEO Aroosh Thillainathan elaborated on the company's development in the past fiscal year and the strengthening of its position as a provider of data center infrastructure and crypto mining. In total, the company generated around EUR 190 million in revenue and around EUR 90 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021. Also confirmed was the guidance for fiscal 2022, which includes revenues of EUR 200 to 250 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 40 to 75 million.



Robust positioning, strategy continues to be implemented

The company has already achieved unaudited revenues of approximately EUR 179 million in the first nine months of 2022. The company also has had no financial liabilities since the end of August 2022, despite further significant investments in data center sites, cloud computing infrastructure and hardware in fiscal year 2022.

Aroosh Thillainathan added: We operate a global network and portfolio of HPC data centers. The demand for data center infrastructure is increasing every day because it is needed to generate computing power. Such computing power is used for Bitcoin generation and in the future for cloud computing services for external customers. We see the added value in this HPC infrastructure and will continue to operate and expand it efficiently.

The company benefits from an advantageous power procurement strategy that does not include take-or-pay contracts. This ensures profitable marketing of the generated computing power at all times, currently primarily for Bitcoin mining.



Voting results

The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021 were approved by a vast majority. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was re-elected as auditor for the fiscal year 2022.

The votes which were cast through electronic mail-in vote or by proxy to the Company's proxies represented approx. 40.4% of the registered capital.



