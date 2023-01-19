Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
19.01.2023 11:00:23

EQS-News: Northern Data AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Northern Data AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

19.01.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

Northern Data AG: Change in the Supervisory Board
 

  • Hermann-Josef Lamberti resigns from Supervisory Board / court appointment of Bertram Pachaly as a substitute member


Frankfurt/Main 19 January 2023 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has announced that Mr. Hermann-Josef Lamberti has resigned from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons effective 17 January 2023. The Local Court of Frankfurt/Main has approved the appointment by court order of Mr. Bertram Pachaly as a substitute member in accordance with Section 104 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) with effect from 19 January 2023. Mr. Lamberti had been a member of the Supervisory Board since November 2020.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Northern Data thank Mr. Lamberti for the good cooperation and his commitment to the company.

"We regret Mr. Lamberti's departure. With his extensive, deep experience and excellent expertise, he has been an invaluable, active advisor to a young company like Northern Data," said Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG, and further explains, "With Mr. Pachaly, we welcome an outstanding expert on both technological and strategic issues of the company to the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG and look forward to working together with him."

Bertram Pachaly has been Managing Director of a management consulting firm and a software company for many years that focus on the development of new capabilities of global information technology and life sciences companies. Already in his previous positions as a manager at Accenture and as Lab Director at Icon Medialab, he combined technology and business administration in international projects as a graduate physicist and MBA. Recurring topics included cloud computing, IT security and value-based sales, as well as the implementation of effective organizational structures, goal-oriented key performance indicators and virtual learning platforms.

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. The multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, sustainable HPC infrastructures. The company offers a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include Bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telephone: +49 171 557 6989


19.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1537223

 
End of News EQS News Service

1537223  19.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537223&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern Data AG 11,23 6,85% Northern Data AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen