19.01.2023 11:00:23
EQS-News: Northern Data AG: Change in the Supervisory Board
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Northern Data thank Mr. Lamberti for the good cooperation and his commitment to the company.
Bertram Pachaly has been Managing Director of a management consulting firm and a software company for many years that focus on the development of new capabilities of global information technology and life sciences companies. Already in his previous positions as a manager at Accenture and as Lab Director at Icon Medialab, he combined technology and business administration in international projects as a graduate physicist and MBA. Recurring topics included cloud computing, IT security and value-based sales, as well as the implementation of effective organizational structures, goal-oriented key performance indicators and virtual learning platforms.
Northern Data firmly believes that High Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. The multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, sustainable HPC infrastructures. The company offers a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include Bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data.
Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
