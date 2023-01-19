EQS-News: Northern Data AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Northern Data AG: Change in the Supervisory Board



Hermann-Josef Lamberti resigns from Supervisory Board / court appointment of Bertram Pachaly as a substitute member



Frankfurt/Main 19 January 2023 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has announced that Mr. Hermann-Josef Lamberti has resigned from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons effective 17 January 2023. The Local Court of Frankfurt/Main has approved the appointment by court order of Mr. Bertram Pachaly as a substitute member in accordance with Section 104 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) with effect from 19 January 2023. Mr. Lamberti had been a member of the Supervisory Board since November 2020.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Northern Data thank Mr. Lamberti for the good cooperation and his commitment to the company.



"We regret Mr. Lamberti's departure. With his extensive, deep experience and excellent expertise, he has been an invaluable, active advisor to a young company like Northern Data," said Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG, and further explains, "With Mr. Pachaly, we welcome an outstanding expert on both technological and strategic issues of the company to the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG and look forward to working together with him."

Bertram Pachaly has been Managing Director of a management consulting firm and a software company for many years that focus on the development of new capabilities of global information technology and life sciences companies. Already in his previous positions as a manager at Accenture and as Lab Director at Icon Medialab, he combined technology and business administration in international projects as a graduate physicist and MBA. Recurring topics included cloud computing, IT security and value-based sales, as well as the implementation of effective organizational structures, goal-oriented key performance indicators and virtual learning platforms.



About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. The multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, sustainable HPC infrastructures. The company offers a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include Bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data.

