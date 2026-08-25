EQS-News: Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting



25.08.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting



Frankfurt/Main – 25 August 2026 –



Shareholders and their proxies had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered in detail by Rudolf Haas, Group CLO, and by Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The presentation and the voting results are available on the website at



About Northern Data, now part of Quake AI:

(ETR:



The company has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit



Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail:

Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, successfully concluded its 2026 Annual General Meeting, which was broadcast via livestream, for its duly registered shareholders or their proxies on the company’s website.Shareholders and their proxies had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered in detail by Rudolf Haas, Group CLO, and by Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The presentation and the voting results are available on the website at https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-general-meeting-2026 Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) is now part of Quake AI, a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.The company has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de Jose CanoVice President, Investor RelationsE-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

25.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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