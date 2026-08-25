Northern Data Aktie

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WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

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25.08.2026 15:19:33

EQS-News: Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

25.08.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main – 25 August 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, successfully concluded its 2026 Annual General Meeting, which was broadcast via livestream, for its duly registered shareholders or their proxies on the company’s website.

Shareholders and their proxies had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered in detail by Rudolf Haas, Group CLO, and by Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The presentation and the voting results are available on the website at https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-general-meeting-2026.

About Northern Data, now part of Quake AI:
Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) is now part of Quake AI, a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.

The company has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de.

Investor Relations:
Jose Cano 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de
 

25.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32
EQS News ID: 2388396

 
End of News EQS News Service

2388396  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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