EQS-News: Northern Data: Change in the Management Board

Frankfurt/Main 18 October 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has announced that Chief Operating Officer Stefan Sickenberger will be leaving the company by mutual agreement at the end of the month.

The Supervisory Board of the company would like to thank Mr. Sickenberger for his work for Northern Data AG and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately. The Management Board will take over Mr. Sickenberger's responsibilities in the interim. The company is currently reorganizing the executive management team to meet the current market challenges and to expand its capabilities as a business; further announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling: During his time as COO and member of the Management Board since August 2020, Stefan Sickenberger has made a very significant contribution to the success of the company. In particular, we would like to mention the development of our European data center and cloud infrastructure as well as the further optimization of our operational procedures and company processes. We would like to thank him for his great services to the company and wish him all the best for the future.

Stefan Sickenberger: Northern Data remains a company with great potential. My thanks go in particular to the many extremely talented colleagues with whom we have made great progress together in various areas. I now wish everyone much success in the next steps and would like to express my sincere thanks for what has always been excellent cooperation with all my colleagues, partners and the company's committees.



About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include Bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 220 people in 7 countries.

