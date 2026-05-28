EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces CFO Move to Advisory Role

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Northern Data Group Announces CFO Move to Advisory Role



28.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Northern Data Group Announces CFO Move to Advisory Role



Frankfurt am Main – 28 May 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ("Northern Data Group" or "Northern Data"), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that Elliot Jordan will step down as Group Chief Financial Officer, with his departure effective 31 May 2026.

Elliot will continue to work with Northern Data Group in an advisory capacity to ensure continuity across its financial operations and in connection with the Group's ongoing business combination with Rumble.

John Hoffman, Co-CEO of Northern Data Group, commented: “Elliot has made a significant contribution during an important period of growth for the business. Under his financial leadership, the Group has strengthened its position and built a solid foundation for the future. We are grateful for his dedication and commitment, and as we continue to advance our work with Rumble, we do so building on the progress achieved during his tenure. We thank Elliot for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data AG(ETR:NB2) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.

Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visitnortherndata.de.





Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail:ir@northerndata.de