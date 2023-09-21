|
21.09.2023 12:15:04
EQS-News: Northern Data Group: Europes Largest Deployment of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to Expand Taiga Clouds Generative AI CSP Offering
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
The purchase of 20 NVIDIA H100 GPU Pods each made up of 512 H100 GPUs builds on Taigas position as Europes largest independent cloud service provider of NVIDIA hardware, now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100, and RTX A6000 GPUs in total, enabling Taiga to offer substantial compute power to the market.
The purchase by Damoon is a major milestone for Taiga Cloud, which is on track to become Europes leading Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. It will begin installing the H100 GPUs on a coordinated deployment schedule, with customer access beginning late Q4 2023. Taiga plans to have more than 10,000 H100 GPUs fully deployed by mid-2024. This large-scale deployment will underpin Taigas Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offering.
Taiga Cloud offers flexible and secure access to the latest and most advanced GPU compute power, which is shaping the Generative AI industry, and is capable of meeting the surging demand for Generative AI GPUs across Europe. Its European data-sovereign Cloud provides high-speed, low-latency, clean-energy compute power for organizations to create, train, and deploy new Generative AI solutions.
Taiga Cloud is building out its NVIDIA H100 GPU infrastructure into pods of 512 GPUs, connected into islands of four pods each (2,048 GPUs) using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform. This configuration offers efficient and quick means of training LLMs, and offering businesses Generative AI solutions in a much shorter timeframe. Taiga Clouds NVIDIA H100 GPU islands will be spread across its European, clean-energy data center estate, providing additional resilience and redundancy.
Since launch, the demand for NVIDIA H100 GPUs has been immense, as the GPUs have been identified as crucial for the next stage in Generative AI development among Big Tech companies as well as start-ups. The higher performance delivered by the NVIDIA H100 GPUs can increase the speed of research modeling and AI-aided design.
Taiga Cloud is Europes first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Part of Northern Data Group, we provide a flexible, secure, and compliant cloud-based ultra-fast GPU Network, powered by the latest generation of NVIDIA hardware to meet organizations most ambitious compute needs. High-intensity large-scale processing power is crucial for accelerating Generative AI models and research which will deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs. Taigas energy-efficient Cloud is powered by Europes largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core and H100 Tensor Core GPUs, helping enable organizations to accelerate AI and ML innovation on demand, with technology that is fully scalable and up and running within an hour.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy-efficient High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Hawthorn Advisors
21.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1731617
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1731617 21.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|21,05
|-7,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.