EQS-News: Northern Data Group launches three divisional brands, defining future focus

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Northern Data Group launches three divisional brands, defining future focus



08.08.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Northern Data Groups divisions structured to capitalize on HPC markets

Defined, individual brands: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining

Led by industry-leading Managing Directors



Frankfurt/Main 8 August 2023 - Northern Data Group, a leading provider of energy-efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure, announces the launch of its divisional brands, dedicated to its three core business areas: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. The parent brand will now officially be known as Northern Data Group. The new brands clearly define the Groups focus, with each division positioned to capitalize on the demand for high performance compute power in its respective market. The divisions will be led by the Groups three Managing Directors, industry leaders in their fields.

Taiga Cloud | Europes largest, in-region, Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Offering sovereign, clean-energy-powered, scalable, ultra-fast GPU compute power, across Europe. Led by Karl Havard, Managing Director, Taiga Cloud

Ardent Data Centers | Future-ready data center environments which are purpose-built with liquid cooling technology made to power next-generation HPC. Led by Corey Needles, Managing Director, Ardent Data Centers

Peak Mining | Powering the future of the Bitcoin network, delivering industry-leading operating and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining. Led by Niek Beudeker, Managing Director, Peak Mining



Aroosh Thillainathan, Northern Datas Group Chief Executive Officer, comments, We are operating in a time of extraordinary market growth with record demand for technological innovation and acceleration. The global Generative AI boom has triggered immense growth in the demand for compute power. The launch of Taiga, Ardent and Peak and as three distinct brands enables us to capitalize on the market opportunities within each sector and under the leadership of Karl, Corey and Niek we look forward to continued innovation that has become synonymous with the Northern Data Group business.



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.



