|
08.08.2023 14:00:07
EQS-News: Northern Data Group launches three divisional brands, defining future focus
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Northern Data Group launches three divisional brands, defining future focus
Taiga Cloud | Europes largest, in-region, Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Offering sovereign, clean-energy-powered, scalable, ultra-fast GPU compute power, across Europe. Led by Karl Havard, Managing Director, Taiga Cloud
Ardent Data Centers | Future-ready data center environments which are purpose-built with liquid cooling technology made to power next-generation HPC. Led by Corey Needles, Managing Director, Ardent Data Centers
Peak Mining | Powering the future of the Bitcoin network, delivering industry-leading operating and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining. Led by Niek Beudeker, Managing Director, Peak Mining
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Hawthorn Advisors
08.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1697783
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1697783 08.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|18,50
|4,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.