EQS-News: Northern Data Group: Operations Update

16.08.2023 07:30:05

Northern Data Group: Operations Update

Northern Data Group: Operations Update

16.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
  • Successful brand launch in August: Northern Data Groups divisions structured to capitalize on HPC market
  • The auditor for the Company's annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 started the audit in August. The Company expects the financial statements to be published in the 4th quarter of 2023
  • 170 BTC generated in July (-5% month-on-month)


Performance Indicators

  July 23 June 23 YTD 2023
BTC generated 170
(YoY: -17% / MoM: -5%) 		 180
(YoY: -16% / MoM: -25%) 		 1,459
BTC sold 170 180 1,508
Number of Self-Mining
ASIC servers installed		 40,092 (3.74 EH/S)
MoM:-1%		 40,508 (3.77 EH/s)
MoM: ±0%		  
Utilization Self-Mining
ASIC servers		 60% (2.35EH/s) 62% (2.35 EH/s)  

 All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.

Frankfurt/Main 16 August 2023 Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), today provided an update on its mining business activities for the month of July. Peak Mining, part of Northern Data Group, produced a total of 170 Bitcoin in July 2023, generating revenues of EUR 4.6 million, roughly 1% more than the corresponding figure for the previous month. Year-to-date BTC revenue thus totals EUR 35.2 million.

This month, Northern Data Group announced the launch of its divisional brands, dedicated to its three core business areas: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. The new brands clearly define the Groups focus, with each division positioned to capitalize on the demand for High Performance Compute (HPC) power in its respective market.

In August 2023, the auditor for the Company's annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 began the audit. The Company expects the financial statements to be published in the 4th quarter of 2023.

In Europe, Northern Data Group participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR 0.35 million of additional income in July, representing an equivalent value of approx. 13 Bitcoin, based on the average price of Bitcoin during the month.

The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.74 EH/s and 40,092 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of July 2023 (about 1% less than previous month).

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.

Investor Relations: 

Jens-Philipp Briemle 
Head of Investor Relations 
An der Welle 3 
60322 Frankfurt am Main 
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de 
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1704141

 
