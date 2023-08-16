EQS-News: Northern Data Group: Operations Update

|
16.08.2023
Northern Data Group: Operations Update
|
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
This month, Northern Data Group announced the launch of its divisional brands, dedicated to its three core business areas: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. The new brands clearly define the Groups focus, with each division positioned to capitalize on the demand for High Performance Compute (HPC) power in its respective market.
In August 2023, the auditor for the Company's annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 began the audit. The Company expects the financial statements to be published in the 4th quarter of 2023.
In Europe, Northern Data Group participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR 0.35 million of additional income in July, representing an equivalent value of approx. 13 Bitcoin, based on the average price of Bitcoin during the month.
The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.74 EH/s and 40,092 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of July 2023 (about 1% less than previous month).
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.
|
