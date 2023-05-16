EQS-News: Northern Data releases its April 2023 results for its Mining division

16.05.2023 14:30:29

Northern Data releases its April 2023 results for its Mining division

16.05.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST
  • 209 BTC produced in April 2023 (-4% compared to previous month)
  • BTC mining revenues in the amount of EUR 5.5 million (+8% compared to previous month)
  • Year-to-date BTC Revenue: EUR 19.9 million
  • Self-mining computing power of around 3.78 EH/s and 40,559 ASIC systems (at the previous months level)
  • Mining Division continues to work on options to rapidly commission ASIC servers from inventories (around 10,000 ASICs or 0.9 EH/s) in North America to further increase the hash rate


Key Performance Indicators

  April 23 March 23 YTD 2023
BTC Generated 209
(YoY: -31% / MoM: -4%) 		 217
(YoY: -24% / MoM: +2%) 		 884
BTC Sold 213 216 917
Self-mining
ASIC servers installed		 40,559 (3.78 EH/s)
MoM: +0%		 40,562 (3.78 EH/s)
MoM: +8%		  
Utilization rate
self-mining ASIC server		 73% (2.58 EH/s) 69% (2.4 EH/s)  

All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.

Frankfurt am Main - 16 May 2023 Today, Northern Data (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) reports its April 2023 bitcoin mining business results:

Northern Data produced a total of 209 Bitcoin in April 2023, generating revenues of EUR 5.5 million, which was 8% higher than the corresponding revenue figure from the previous month.

The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.78 EH/s and 40,559 ASIC systems installed at the end of April 2023 (at the previous months level). Northern Datas Mining Division continues to work on options to rapidly commission ASIC servers from inventories (around 10,000 ASICs or 0.9 EH/s) in North America to further increase the hash rate.

With its HPC infrastructure, Northern Data contributes to the stable operation of the Bitcoin network and the blockchain ecosystem. The company expects to be able to expand the hash rate in the medium term.

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, sustainable HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers. Northern Datas shareholders include among others Apeiron Investment Group, Samara Asset Group (formerly Cryptology Asset Group), Block.one, BlackMars Capital, Krypto Ventures and the founders of the Company, who together represent the majority of the voting rights.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


