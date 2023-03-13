|
13.03.2023 07:45:06
EQS-News: Northern Data releases its February 2023 results for its Mining division
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures
PRESS RELEASE / IR ANNOUNCEMENT
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for cryptocurrency production (in particular, for hosting customers).
EUR 5.2 million in cash (+ 9% compared to the previous month) was generated from the sale of Bitcoins in February. Hosting has now been discontinued, as announced in the September 2022 Shareholder letter, as a result of recent low utilization.
The company had installed a self-mining hash rate of 3.48 EH/s and 37,587 ASIC systems on the Bitcoin network by the end of February 2023. In February, Northern Data optimized its last hosting agreement for 7,700 ASICs into a self-mining agreement of 7,700 more efficient ASIC machines (about 0.8 EH/s), expected to be executed in March 2023 bringing the available self-mining computing power to over 4 EH/s.
Northern Data still has around 7,000 new miners (approx. 0.7 EH/s) in stock, which it intends to deploy when an attractive opportunity arises.
Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
13.03.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1580273
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1580273 13.03.2023 CET/CEST
