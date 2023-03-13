EQS-News: Northern Data releases its February 2023 results for its Mining division

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Northern Data releases its February 2023 results for its Mining division



214 BTC generated in February 2023, slight increase year-on-year

BTC mining revenues in the amount of EUR 4.7 million (at the previous month's level)

New agreement in close to final form and expected to be executed shortly will bring the available self-mining computing power to over 4 EH/s in March 2023: In February, Northern Data reached an agreement in principle for 7,700 ASICs (around 0.8 EH/s) to be deployed in its own infrastructure in North America in March The agreement replaces the last ASIC hosting agreement for the same number of machines, which was terminated as per guidance given in the September 2022 shareholder letter





Key Performance Indicators

February 23 January 23 YTD 2023 BTC Generated 214

YoY: + 1% / MoM: -13% 246

YoY: +4% / MoM: +39% 460 of which hosting services (customer) 4 10 14 BTC Sold 237 251 488 Self-mining

ASIC servers installed 37,587 (3.48 EH/s)

MoM: +4% 36,101 (3.31 EH/s)

MoM: +0% Utilization rate

self-mining ASIC server 71.8% (2.36 EH/s) 73.2% (2.22 EH/s) Number of ASIC servers Hosting (deployed end of Feb') - 7,728 (0.71 EH/s) Utilization rate ASIC server Hosting 28% (0.12 EH/s) 53.8% (0.26 EH/s)

Frankfurt am Main 13 March 2023 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provided an update on its crypto mining activities for the month of February. In the second month of 2023, a total of 214 Bitcoin were generated. This represents a slight increase year-on-year (February 2022: 212 BTC) and is slightly below the previous month, taking into account that this was 3 days longer.

EUR 5.2 million in cash (+ 9% compared to the previous month) was generated from the sale of Bitcoins in February. Hosting has now been discontinued, as announced in the September 2022 Shareholder letter, as a result of recent low utilization.

The company had installed a self-mining hash rate of 3.48 EH/s and 37,587 ASIC systems on the Bitcoin network by the end of February 2023. In February, Northern Data optimized its last hosting agreement for 7,700 ASICs into a self-mining agreement of 7,700 more efficient ASIC machines (about 0.8 EH/s), expected to be executed in March 2023 bringing the available self-mining computing power to over 4 EH/s.

Northern Data still has around 7,000 new miners (approx. 0.7 EH/s) in stock, which it intends to deploy when an attractive opportunity arises.



