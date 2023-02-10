10.02.2023 07:35:07

EQS-News: Northern Data releases its January 2023 results for its Mining division

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Northern Data releases its January 2023 results for its Mining division

10.02.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR ANNOUNCEMENT

Northern Data releases its January 2023 results for its Mining division
 

  • 246 BTC generated in January 2023, up 39% month-on-month
  • BTC mining revenues of EUR 4.6 million, up 64% month-on-month
  • CEO Thillainathan: "No financial debt, we want to take advantage of short-term opportunities for growth, if available"


Key Performance Indicators

  January 23 December 22 YTD 2023
BTC Generated 246
YoY: +4% / MoM: +39%		 177
YoY: -25% / MoM: -15%		 246
of which hosting services (customer) 10 8 10
BTC Sold 251 189 251
Self-mining
ASIC servers installed		 36,101 (3.31 EH/s)
MoM: +0%		 36,094 (3.31 EH/s)
MoM: +1%		  
Utilization rate
self-mining ASIC server		 73.2% (2.22 EH/s) 53.5% (1.68 EH/s)  
Number of ASIC servers Hosting (customers) 7,728 (0.71 EH/s) 7,728 (0.71 EH/s)  
Utilization rate ASIC server Hosting 53.8% (0.26 EH/s) 29.5% (0.19 EH/s)  

All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for cryptocurrency production (In particular, for hosting customers).

Frankfurt am Main 10 February 2023 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provided an update on its mining activities in January 2023. A total of 246 Bitcoin were generated in the first month of the new year. This represents a 39% increase from the previous month and the highest monthly Bitcoin mining yield since May of last year. EUR 4.6 million in revenue was generated from the sale of Bitcoins in January.

The company had installed 43,829 ASIC systems and a hash rate of 4.02 EH/s on the Bitcoin network at the end of January 2023 (3.31 EH/s self-mining + 0.71 EH/s hosting). At the same time, Northern Data still has c. 13,000 miners (approx. 1.3 EH/s) in stock, that are ready to be deployed if the opportunity arises. The company intends to continue profitable mining on a large scale in 2023 and is currently focusing on price negotiations with utilities and further strategic expansion steps.

Seizing opportunities for growth

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO and founder of Northern Data, commented on the latest developments as follows: "We are very satisfied with the start to the new year. Due to our diversification in terms of locations, the efficiency of our data centers, and power purchase agreements, we continue to keep our mining costs low and operate profitably. We have the flexibility to turn mining hardware on and off or move it to other sites with lower operating costs. This strengthens our negotiating position when we seek to optimize our contracts with energy suppliers. We continue to benefit from the fact that we currently have no financial debt. If available, we intend to expand our financial position to take advantage of growth opportunities in the mining business that often only arise for a very short window in turbulent times like these."

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telephone: +49 171 557 6989


10.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1556595

 
End of News EQS News Service

1556595  10.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556595&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern Data AG 10,11 -2,79% Northern Data AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen