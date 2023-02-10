|
10.02.2023 07:35:07
EQS-News: Northern Data releases its January 2023 results for its Mining division
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for cryptocurrency production (In particular, for hosting customers).
The company had installed 43,829 ASIC systems and a hash rate of 4.02 EH/s on the Bitcoin network at the end of January 2023 (3.31 EH/s self-mining + 0.71 EH/s hosting). At the same time, Northern Data still has c. 13,000 miners (approx. 1.3 EH/s) in stock, that are ready to be deployed if the opportunity arises. The company intends to continue profitable mining on a large scale in 2023 and is currently focusing on price negotiations with utilities and further strategic expansion steps.
Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO and founder of Northern Data, commented on the latest developments as follows: "We are very satisfied with the start to the new year. Due to our diversification in terms of locations, the efficiency of our data centers, and power purchase agreements, we continue to keep our mining costs low and operate profitably. We have the flexibility to turn mining hardware on and off or move it to other sites with lower operating costs. This strengthens our negotiating position when we seek to optimize our contracts with energy suppliers. We continue to benefit from the fact that we currently have no financial debt. If available, we intend to expand our financial position to take advantage of growth opportunities in the mining business that often only arise for a very short window in turbulent times like these."
Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers.
