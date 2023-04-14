|
14.04.2023 07:30:03
EQS-News: Northern Data releases its March 2023 results for its Mining division
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
Frankfurt am Main 14 April 2023 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provided an update on its Bitcoin mining activities for the month of March. Northern Data produced a total of 217 Bitcoin in March 2023, generating revenues of EUR 5.1 million, which was 10% higher than the corresponding figure for the previous month.
The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.8 EH/s and 40,562 ASIC systems installed in the Bitcoin network at the end of March 2023. A higher utilization of ASIC miners is expected in April driven by the completed commissioning of 0.8 EH/s in March with optimized power purchase agreements. Northern Data's Mining Division continues to work on options to rapidly commission ASIC servers from inventories (around 10,000 ASICs or 0.9 EH/s) in North America to further increase the hash rate.
Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers. Northern Data's shareholders include among others Apeiron Investment Group, Samara Asset Group (formerly Cryptology Asset Group), Block.one, BlackMars Capital, Krypto Ventures and the founders of the Company, who together represent approx. 70% of the voting rights.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
14.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1604265
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1604265 14.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!