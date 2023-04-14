14.04.2023 07:30:03

EQS-News: Northern Data releases its March 2023 results for its Mining division

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
14.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE

  • 217 BTC produced in March 2023 (+2% compared to previous month)
  • BTC mining revenues in the amount of EUR 5.1 million (+10% compared to previous month)
  • Self-mining computing power increased to around 3.8 EH/s and 40,562 ASIC systems (+8% compared to previous month)
  • Mining Division continues to work on options to rapidly commission ASIC servers from inventories (around 10,000 ASICs or 0.9 EH/s) in North America to further increase the hash rate


Key Performance Indicators

  March 23 February 23 YTD 2023
BTC Generated 217
YoY: -24% / MoM: +2%		 2131
YoY: +0% / MoM: -14%1		 676
BTC Sold 216 237 704
Self-mining
ASIC servers installed		 40.562 (3.78 EH/s)
MoM: +8%		 37.587 (3.48 EH/s)
MoM: +4%		  
Utilization rate
self-mining ASIC server		 69% (2.4 EH/s) 72% (2.36 EH/s)1  

All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
1 Value adjusted compared to February report (214) due to final billing with hosting customer.

Frankfurt am Main 14 April 2023 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provided an update on its Bitcoin mining activities for the month of March. Northern Data produced a total of 217 Bitcoin in March 2023, generating revenues of EUR 5.1 million, which was 10% higher than the corresponding figure for the previous month.

The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.8 EH/s and 40,562 ASIC systems installed in the Bitcoin network at the end of March 2023. A higher utilization of ASIC miners is expected in April driven by the completed commissioning of 0.8 EH/s in March with optimized power purchase agreements. Northern Data's Mining Division continues to work on options to rapidly commission ASIC servers from inventories (around 10,000 ASICs or 0.9 EH/s) in North America to further increase the hash rate.


About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers. Northern Data's shareholders include among others Apeiron Investment Group, Samara Asset Group (formerly Cryptology Asset Group), Block.one, BlackMars Capital, Krypto Ventures and the founders of the Company, who together represent approx. 70% of the voting rights.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telephone: +49 171 557 6989


