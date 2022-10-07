|
07.10.2022 18:48:57
EQS-News: Northern Data Reports on September 2022 Mining Business Performance
|
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for cryptocurrency production (in particular, for hosting customers).
The mining segment has installed a total of 25,952 ASIC systems as of 30 September 2022. The maximum available computing capacity for Bitcoin (excluding hosting) at the end of September was around 2.39 EH/s. The company's advantageous energy sourcing strategy avoids reliance on risky take-or-pay contracts and allows the company, especially in a bear market, to cope with higher energy prices at the cost of production. This reduced the applicable hashrate from 2.39 EH/s to 1.54 EH/s in September. A total of 162 Bitcoin were mined (excluding hosting) in September 2022, up approximately 33% from the September 2021 production of 122 BTC.
Northern Data plans to have up to 3.5-4.0 EH/s in operation by the end of 2022 with a total of 36,000-42,000 ASIC miners (excluding hosting).
Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 220 people in 7 countries.
|
1459553 07.10.2022 CET/CEST
