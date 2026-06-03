Cryptology Asset Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JDEW / ISIN: MT0001770107

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03.06.2026 11:14:53

EQS-News: Notice of AGM

EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report
Notice of AGM (news with additional features)

03.06.2026 / 11:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Samara Asset Group PLC (C 84355) hereby announces, pursuant to Articles 164 and 165 of its Articles of Association, that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 11:00 CET.

The AGM will be held in person at the Company's registered office situated at:

Centris Business Gateway Level 0/C
Triq Is-Salib Tal-Imriehel Zone 3
Central Business District
Birkirkara CBD 3020
Malta

The following resolutions will be submitted for the consideration and approval of shareholders:

Ordinary Resolutions – Ordinary Business

  1. To approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 together with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report thereon, as set out in the Annual Report.
  2. To approve the appointment of the Company's auditors for the financial year ending 31 December 2026 and to authorise the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution – Special Business

  1. To reconfirm and maintain unchanged the Directors' fees for the year 2026.

Extraordinary Resolution – Special Business

  1. To approve the acquisition by the Company of its own shares in accordance with Article 106 of the Companies Act.

Shareholders registered as members of the Company as at the close of business on 3 June 2026 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.

Shareholders may attend and vote in person or appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf in accordance with the procedures set out in the Notice of AGM circulated to shareholders.

By order of the Board.

Dr Rebecca Camilleri
Company Secretary

3 June 2026

Additional features:

File: Samara Asset Group PLC - Notice Convening General Meeting
File: Samara Asset Group Plc 2025 draft AFS

03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
CBD 3020 Birkirkara
Malta
E-mail: info@samara-ag.com
Internet: https://www.samara-ag.com/
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2338876

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338876  03.06.2026 CET/CEST

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