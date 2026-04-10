Rigsave Aktie

Rigsave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D8N4 / ISIN: IT0005526295

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.04.2026 11:07:33

EQS-News: NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Results
NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

10.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Those entitled to attend and exercise voting rights are hereby called to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at the Company’s registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38, on April 28, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. on first call and, if necessary, on April 29, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. on second call, to discuss and resolve upon the following: 

Agenda 

- Approval of the Company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and renewal of the expiring corporate bodies; related and consequent resolutions; 

- Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2026–2027–2028; 

- Any other business.

Any amendments and/or additions to the information contained in this notice, including lists relating to the appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, will be made available on the Company’s website (https://rigsave.com/, section “Investor Relations”, “Shareholders’ Meeting”) and through any other means provided for by applicable laws or regulations.

Rigsave S.p.A.
Michele Basilicata
Chied of the Board of Directors

10.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
E-mail: info@rigsave.com
Internet: www.rigsave.com
ISIN: IT0005526295
WKN: A3D8N4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2306484

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306484  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa 3,44 -90,70% Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Wochenschluss -- ATX zog zum Wochenschluss kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich wenig verändert. Die Wall Street bewegte sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen