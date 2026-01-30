MTU Aero Engines Aktie
WKN: A0D9PT / ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
|
30.01.2026 08:29:23
EQS-News: Notice of Early Redemption
|
EQS-News: MTU Aero Engines AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Str. 665, 80995 München, Germany,
Notice of Early Redemption
EUR 500,000,000 0.05 % fixed rate Convertible Bonds originally due 18 March 2027
ISIN: DE000A2YPE76
Common Code: 205305246
WKN: A2YPE7
MTU Aero Engines AG (the "Issuer") informed in its press release dated 8 January 2026 about its invitation to the holders of its EUR 500,000,000, 0.05 % fixed rate Convertible Bonds originally due 18 March 2027 (the "Bonds") to submit offers to sell for cash the aggregate outstanding principal amount at a fixed price (the "Invitation to Sell"). The Invitation to Sell resulted in a repurchase of Bonds in an aggregated nominal amount of EUR 464,100,000, which represents 92.82% of the originally aggregated nominal amount of EUR 500,000,000. Terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions (as defined below).
As a result of the Invitation to Sell, the aggregate principal amount of Bonds outstanding and held by persons other than the Issuer and its Subsidiaries is EUR 35,900,000, corresponding to 7.18% of the originally issued aggregate principal amount. These circumstances establish the Issuer's right to effect an early redemption under § 5(c) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").
Today, 30 January 2026, the Issuer herewith irrevocably exercises its call right to redeem the Bonds on 6 March 2026 (the “Redemption Date”) pursuant to § 5(c) of the Terms and Conditions.
On the Redemption Date, all outstanding Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with § 5 (c) of the Terms and Conditions at their specified denomination (EUR 100,000 per Bond), plus accrued interest to (but excluding) the Redemption Date (amounting to EUR 48.36 per Bond) (the "Short Last Coupon" - the Short Last Coupon together with the outstanding principal amount are hereinafter referred to as the "Redemption Payment").
The last day on which the Conversion Rights may be exercised is 20 February 2026 in accordance with § 8(a) and clause (ii)(y) of the definition of the term "Conversion Period", of the Terms and Conditions.
The Redemption Payment will be made in accordance with § 6(a) of the Terms and Conditions, i.e. Redemption Payment will be made through the Principal Paying Agent for on-payment to the clearing system or to its order for credit to the relevant clearing system’s account holders outside the United States .
This notice of redemption is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be controlling and binding. The English language translation is provided for convenience only.
Listing and admission to trading: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Munich, 30 January 2026
MTU Aero Engines AG
30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 14 89-4787
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 14 89-95583
|E-mail:
|Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D9PT0
|WKN:
|A0D9PT
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2268548
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2268548 30.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG
|
30.01.26
|EQS-News: Kündigung und vorzeitige Rückzahlung (EQS Group)
|
30.01.26
|EQS-News: Notice of Early Redemption (EQS Group)
|
28.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX sackt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: DAX mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Mittwochmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG
|30.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.24
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|25.10.24
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|16.10.24
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|20.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.26
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.12.25
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|373,40
|0,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.