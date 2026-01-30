MTU Aero Engines Aktie

30.01.2026 08:29:23

EQS-News: Notice of Early Redemption

EQS-News: MTU Aero Engines AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notice of Early Redemption

30.01.2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Str. 665, 80995 München, Germany,

Notice of Early Redemption

EUR 500,000,000 0.05 % fixed rate Convertible Bonds originally due 18 March 2027

 

ISIN: DE000A2YPE76

Common Code: 205305246

WKN: A2YPE7

 

MTU Aero Engines AG (the "Issuer") informed in its press release dated 8 January 2026 about its invitation to the holders of its EUR 500,000,000, 0.05 % fixed rate Convertible Bonds originally due 18 March 2027 (the "Bonds") to submit offers to sell for cash the aggregate outstanding principal amount at a fixed price (the "Invitation to Sell"). The Invitation to Sell resulted in a repurchase of Bonds in an aggregated nominal amount of EUR 464,100,000, which represents 92.82% of the originally aggregated nominal amount of EUR 500,000,000. Terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions (as defined below).

As a result of the Invitation to Sell, the aggregate principal amount of Bonds outstanding and held by persons other than the Issuer and its Subsidiaries is EUR 35,900,000, corresponding to 7.18% of the originally issued aggregate principal amount. These circumstances establish the Issuer's right to effect an early redemption under § 5(c) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

Today, 30 January 2026, the Issuer herewith irrevocably exercises its call right to redeem the Bonds on 6 March 2026 (the “Redemption Date”) pursuant to § 5(c) of the Terms and Conditions.

On the Redemption Date, all outstanding Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with § 5 (c) of the Terms and Conditions at their specified denomination (EUR 100,000 per Bond), plus accrued interest to (but excluding) the Redemption Date (amounting to EUR 48.36 per Bond) (the "Short Last Coupon" - the Short Last Coupon together with the outstanding principal amount are hereinafter referred to as the "Redemption Payment").

The last day on which the Conversion Rights may be exercised is 20 February 2026 in accordance with § 8(a) and clause (ii)(y) of the definition of the term "Conversion Period", of the Terms and Conditions.

The Redemption Payment will be made in accordance with § 6(a) of the Terms and Conditions, i.e. Redemption Payment will be made through the Principal Paying Agent for on-payment to the clearing system or to its order for credit to the relevant clearing system’s account holders outside the United States .

This notice of redemption is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be controlling and binding. The English language translation is provided for convenience only.

Listing and admission to trading: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

 

Munich, 30 January 2026

MTU Aero Engines AG

 


30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 14 89-4787
Fax: +49 (0)89 14 89-95583
E-mail: Thomas.Franz@mtu.de
Internet: www.mtu.de
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0
WKN: A0D9PT
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2268548

 
End of News EQS News Service

2268548  30.01.2026 CET/CEST

