13.02.2026 14:35:23

EQS-News: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500,000,000 Exchangeable Bonds due 2032 (ISIN DE000A460P02) of Salzgitter AG

EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500,000,000 Exchangeable Bonds due 2032 (ISIN DE000A460P02) of Salzgitter AG

13.02.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Salzgitter AG EUR 500,000,000 Exchangeable Bonds due 2032 (ISIN DE000A460P02) exchangeable into no par value ordinary registered shares of Aurubis AG (the “Bonds”).

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, Salzgitter AG (the “Issuer”) hereby gives notice to the Bondholders that, as a result of the distribution of the Cash Dividend in an amount of EUR 1.60 per ordinary share, as decided by the annual general meeting of Aurubis AG on February 12, 2026, the Exchange Price has been adjusted.

Pursuant to § 10(d) of the Terms and Conditions, the Exchange Price has been adjusted from EUR 145.80 to EUR 144.4141, effective as at February 13, 2026.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

Salzgitter, February 2026

 

Salzgitter AG

 


Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

13.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276366

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276366  13.02.2026 CET/CEST

