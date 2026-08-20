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WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745

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20.08.2026 13:10:04

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

20.08.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

Luxembourg, 20 August 2026 – The shareholders of Novem Group S.A. approved all agenda items at today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a large majority. In total, 89.0% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM.

In accordance with the proposal of the Management Board, the Group will not distribute a dividend for the financial year 2025/26 due to the underlying contractual regulations in the facilities agreement extended in April 2026, which provide for certain conditions, among other things, regarding dividend distributions during the lifetime of the facilities.

The voting results are available on the Investor Relations website under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Sophie Badura Isabel Henninger
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 222100KIY63U7PV8N251
EQS News ID: 2386328

 
End of News EQS News Service

2386328  20.08.2026 CET/CEST

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