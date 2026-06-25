EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2025/26

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2025/26



25.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2025/26

FY 2025/26 revenue of €510.9 million, -5.6% below FY 2024/25

Adj. EBIT 1 of €31.8 million, -35.0% below PY

of €31.8 million, -35.0% below PY FY 2025/26 free cash flow1 of €48.1 million, 68.9% above PY

Luxembourg, 25 June 2026 – Novem Group S.A. today published its audited results and confirmed the preliminary figures for the financial year 2025/26. On a full-year basis, Novem generated a total revenue of €510.9 million, falling short of prior year by -5.6%. In a demanding market environment, Novem reported an Adj. EBIT margin1 of 6.2% for the reporting year.

In light of the underlying contractual regulations in the facilities agreement as of April 2026, which include certain conditions, amongst others, regarding the distribution of dividends during the lifetime of the facilities, the Management Board of Novem Group S.A., in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2025/26 at the Annual General Meeting on 20 August 2026. On the basis of current assumptions, a dividend payment is not anticipated for the financial year 2026/27 either.

Benjamin Retzer, Chief Financial Officer, said: “In a demanding environment characterised by sustained macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, we strengthened our financial position through the extension of the existing term loan. This provides us with the visibility needed to manage our capital structure prudently and efficiently, thereby underscoring the resilience of our business model.”

The audited figures and the Annual Report for the financial year 2025/26 can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations. The Annual Report also includes the Non-financial Report, which covers Novem’s sustainability progress.

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1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding Annual Report 2025/26, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 11 locations and achieved revenue of more than €510 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.