EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: HY 2025/26 figures shaped by weak market sentiment

Novem Group S.A.: HY 2025/26 figures shaped by weak market sentiment



13.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Novem Group S.A.: HY 2025/26 figures shaped by weak market sentiment

HY 2025/26 revenue of €254.5 million, -8.9% below HY 2024/25

Adj. EBIT 1 of €15.4 million, -41.3% below PY

Luxembourg, 13 November 2025 – Novem Group S.A. today published its half-year figures for the financial year 2025/26. In a persistently difficult market environment, the Company generated a total revenue of €254.5 million and fell short of prior year by -8.9%.

Disadvantageous Tooling business dampened revenue

In the second quarter of financial year 2025/26, revenue Series of €116.1 million decreased against previous year by -2.9% due to continued muted call-offs, particularly in Asia. Revenue Tooling of €9.5 million saw a significant -52.3% drop compared to last year’s figure, which was mainly driven by a shifted project timing. Additionally, top line was negatively impacted by adverse FX effects. On constant foreign exchange rates, revenue in Q2 2025/26 would have been higher by €4.2 million or 3.4%. By regions, top line in Europe (€-5.8 million y/y) fell short of prior year because of a differently phased Tooling business, while Series remained in line with previous year. In Americas (€-6.9 million y/y), revenue was also impacted by unfavourable project phasing effects, whereas Series business remained flat against last year. Lower revenue in Asia (€-1.2 million y/y) was attributable to reduced revenue Series caused by poor call-offs for certain platforms and a temporary OEM production halt in China.

Adj. EBIT of €7.7 million in Q2 2025/26 recorded below last year by €-4.3 million and translated into a solid Adj. EBIT margin1 of 6.1% (PY: 8.6%). As in the preceding quarter, the operating result was impaired by considerably lower revenue, resulting in a continued weak cost coverage. However, recently implemented cost control initiatives are beginning to take effect.

Solid free cash flow

Free cash flow1 of €15.8 million in the second quarter of 2025/26 exceeded prior year’s figure (€3.6 million) by €12.2 million. This improvement was largely attributable to higher operating cash flow, mainly because of decreased other assets and increased provisions.

In Q2 2025/26, capital expenditure1 totalled €2.4 million and therefore well below previous year (€4.5 million). Growth investments due to new projects and the necessary preparations accounted for the majority of capex. The reduced investments resulted in an underlying capex ratio of 1.9% (PY: 3.3%).

Slightly reduced working capital

As of 30 September 2025, total working capital1 of €137.2 million came in just below last year’s figure of €139.3 million. The positive deviation of €2.1 million was primarily attributable to lower inventories and contract assets.

Gross financial debt1 of €292.1 million decreased by €-9.8 million compared to prior year’s level (30 September 2024: €301.9 million). As of 30 September 2025, net financial debt1 amounted to €138.7 million and substantially improved against previous year (€169.5 million) as a result of a higher cash position. Net leverage ratio1 of 2.0x Adj. EBITDA1 recorded slightly above last year’s figure of 1.9x.

The interim report for the first half of the financial year 2025/26 can be found on the Investor Relations website at Reports & Presentations.

1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding interim report for the first half of financial year 2025/26, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,500 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €541 million in FY 2024/25.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.